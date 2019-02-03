‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Stir up Trouble in First Trailer of ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff

Hobbs & Shaw are stirring up some trouble in the first trailer for the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff.

Additionally, the new trailer seems to confirm that the film’s full official title is Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

The new film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw — respectively — roles they originated in the main-series Fast & Furious films.

“I’m what ya call a nice cold can of whup ass” ~ Luke Hobbs

Get ready for our worldwide @HobbsAndShaw trailer debut on FRIDAY. #JasonStatham @IdrisElba & the kid stir up trouble & fun in the biggest showdown the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen. #HobbsAndShaw #Boots2Asses pic.twitter.com/ZBfhiacKRC — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2019

In addition to Johnson and Statham, Hobbs & Shaw will co-star Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Eiza Gonzalez, Eddie Marsan, Cliff Curtis and Helen Mirren.

Elba will be playing the film’s antagonist, Brixton, “an international terrorist leader and a criminal mastermind who is in conflict with Hobbs and Shaw.”

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling [winky face emoticon] that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson said of Elba joining the cast, in a social media post.

“A pleasure to introduce the man himself [Idris Elba] we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW,” he continued.

In the same post, Johnson shared some information about Elba’s character, giving fans clues as to why he is at odds with Hobbs and Shaw.

“The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS,” Johnson shared, then adding, “So cool having my brother [Idris Elba] come and play in our sandbox. This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and f— getting along.”

Elba also commented on the news that he would star as the film’s villain, writing in his own Instagram post, “Excited to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on [Johnson] and [Statham] in [Hobbs & Shaw] as one of the most badass villains the Fast & Furious franchise has ever seen. Feels amazing to be working with [Johnson] and [Statham] and to be joining the Fast & Furious family.”

Hobbs & Shaw is directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde), and is scheduled to release Aug. 2, 2019.