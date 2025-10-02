‘Highlander’ Reboot Casts New Villain

The Highlander reboot has found its next antagonist.

The reboot of the 1980s cult classic fantasy film has already cast Henry Cavill as its star, alongside Dave Bautista as the lead villain, with Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Marisa Abela, and Djimon Hounsou in supporting roles.

Now, Jeremy Irons—the Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award winning actor—has joined the cast as a secondary antagonist.

As previously announced last month, filming has been delayed until next year now that Cavill has injured himself while doing physical training during pre-production. Most of the plot details for the new film are still under wraps.

Highlander released in 1986, starring Sean Connery and Christopher Lambert as two immortal warriors locked into battle for 500 years. The iconic rock band Queen recorded several songs for the soundtrack, and the film eventually became one of the biggest cult classics of the century.

The reboot is hotly anticipated for many reasons, but the biggest reason is likely its director. Chad Stahelski—who directed John Wick, its three sequels, and part of the series spinoff Ballerina—is at the helm of the project, meaning fans can expect some of the finest action sequences in the Western Hemisphere.

According to an article from The Hollywood Reporter, Bautista is playing a villain named The Kurgen, while Irons will play the leader of a secret order called The Watchers. The mysterious group led by Irons’ character sees immortal warriors like the characters of Cavill and Bautista as a threat to humanity.

Michael Finch, who wrote John Wick: Chapter 4, reunited with Stahelski to pen the script for the reboot.

Most recently, Irons appeared in historical drama Palestine 36, which was selected as an entry for Best International Feature Film at this year’s upcoming Academy Awards.