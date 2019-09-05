Is a New ‘Harry Potter’ Movie With the Original Cast Happening?

A recent report has suggested that a new Harry Potter movie with the original cast is happening, and if the rumor turns out to be true, fans would be ecstatic. According to We Got This Covered, sources told the outlet that Warner Bros. intends to turn the franchise’s smash Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into a major motion picture, and true sequel to the original film series.

WGTC goes on to add that the play is a two-part production, which could be an indicator that the rumored film would be as well. The outlet also states that the sources claim that Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are all on-board for the project.

At this point, fans should probably quell their excitement, as nothing concrete has been formally announced. However, the reports do appear to be growing. Entertainment journalist, and podcast host, Jeremy Wein recently tweeted out that sources advised him that Warner Bros. has purchased the rights to adapt the play into a film.

BREAKING: Whereas previously Warner Brothers had no ownership to the stage-rights of Harry Potter, they did a buy out and now own all rights present & future to all itterations of “Harry Potter And The Cursed Child” (thus the logo change) expect a official announcement tomorrow. — Jeremy Wein is in D.C 9/13-9/14 (@thismyshow) September 5, 2019

However, Harry Potter franchise expert Melissa Anelli refuted the rumors by tweeting out a series of comments that could prove the rumors untrue.

“H’OKAY there’s some Harry Potter misinfo out there so let’s just fly right into the sun: Typically, when you want to make a movie out of a play, you don’t buy rights to THE WHOLE PLAY, you buy the rights to make a movie out of it,” she stated.

“If WB is buying THE RIGHTS TO ALL OF HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD that *could be* about just making a movie but is probably about more than that and almost certainly isn’t JUST THAT,” Anelli added.

At this point Harry Potter is a multigenerational global franchise spanning decades. Avoiding interpreting any news with simplicity is probably our best bet 😂 — Melissa Anelli (@melissaanelli) September 5, 2019

She went on to share that there have been some changes to certain things involving the Cursed Child play, and that this could be what all the press rumors were actually referring to.

At this time, it does not appear that any of the stars of the Harry Potter films have commented on the rumors.

