‘Harry Potter’ is Returning to Theaters For 25th Anniversary

It seems hard to believe, but Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is almost 25 years old.

For the film’s anniversary, Warner Bros is planning to release the film again in theaters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details are still a secret, but a report from Deadline says the 25 year anniversary will get a “year-long celebration” from the company.

The report also mentions that the festivities will include a “specially designed 25th Anniversary logo evoking the silvery glow of the Patronus, which will be featured across new and existing product lines, along with special edition products, retail promotions and digital and and in-person activations aligned with key franchise moments, including Butterbeer Season (March–May), Harry Potter’s Birthday (July), Back to Hogwarts (August–September), and Christmas in the wizarding world.”

As you’re probably aware, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone released on November 16, 2001, which began one of the biggest media franchises in history. Harry Potter has grossed over $7.7 billion at the box office alone, from the eight mainline movies and the three Fantastic Beasts movies.

It’s not the only Hogwarts adventure coming to the screen soon, though. HBO is filming its own reboot of Harry Potter, expected to launch in 2027. It seems likely that the 25th anniversary re-release of Sorcerer’s Stone will sport some kind of teaser trailer for the new reboot.