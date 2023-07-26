Harrison Ford's Stunt Double Lights Himself on Fire During Actors Strike Rally

The members of SAG-AFTRA are bringing all their skills to the picket lines for the most dramatic labor strike moments. On Monday, stunt coordinator Mike Massa set himself on fire on the picket lines outside of Covert Camera Vehicles near Atlanta, Georgia. Massa recently worked as a stunt double for Harrison Ford on the latest Indiana Jones movie, but this may have been his most death-defying moment yet.

Massa made an incredible sight standing on the picket lines with a sign in one hand and his other fist raised in the air as flames engulfed his outfit. The stunt not only grabbed a lot of attention, it highlighted the value of his expertise in the movie industry. As videos and images of the stunt went viral on social media, one caption read: "We're tired of being burned by the AMPTP."

Massa himself wrote on Instagram: "We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did. It was great to see such a great turnout from our local stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

Local news outlets were on the scene in Fayetteville, Georgia on Monday as well, and they spoke to several of the demonstrators. Atlanta News First spoke to another stuntperson, Elena Sanchez, who said: "The AMPTP is opposed to us sharing the rewards of a successful show because we don't bear any of the risks. Excuse me? Tell that to my friend John who lost his life working on one of your TV shows. Tell that to any of us in this room who have literally broken bones and bled for you."

Meanwhile, the local SAG-AFTRA president Eric Goins told spoke on stage, saying: "We should share in the successes of our employer, and they make billions with a 'B.'" SAG-AFTRA went on strike starting on July 14, joining the WGA after about a month and a half. Both guilds are asking for pay raises and better working conditions, as well as contractual protections against artificial intelligence and other work-arounds that have been legal up to this point.

The AMPTP has not returned to formal negotiations with the WGA since their strike began, and anonymous sources told Deadline that they intend to wait much longer so that the writers are under as much financial strain as possible before they discuss a new deal. The AMPTP officially refuted this report but has still not resumed formal negotiations as far as we know.