Harrison Ford Excited for ‘Indiana Jones 5’ to Explore Character’s Elder Years

While out promoting his upcoming film Blade Runner 2049, actor Harrison Ford also touched upon his return to the role of Indiana Jones, in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, which will once again re-team Ford with director Steven Spielberg.

While appearing on the UK’s Graham Norton Show, Harrison shared his feelings about what it feels like to return to the Indiana Jones role at age 75, thirty-six years after Raiders of the Lost Ark. As the actor put it:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have a release date and we are working on a script. It will be great. I’m looking forward to working with Steven (Spielberg) again and to revisiting the character later in life,’ the star admitted.”

We still don’t have any story details for the next Indiana Jones movie, so it’s hard to tell what kind of story and humor the film will mine from the notion of Indy as a geriatric adventurer; it could definitely be fun, or it could be a complete disaster.

The script is being done by The Mummy and Spider-Man writer David Koepp, with Steven Spielberg directing. Shia LaBeouf will not be reprising his role from Indiana Jones: And the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on July 10, 2020.