John Carpenter ‘Hopes to Score’ New Halloween Sequel

Filmmaker John Carpenter is lauded not only for his directing and writing, but also for his musical abilities, the likes of which he’s contributed to many of his own films. Carpenter isn’t directing the upcoming Halloween sequel, but co-director David Gordon Green revealed to reporter Jason Guerrasio that the Halloween creator approves of the film’s progress and is interested in providing the film with music.

HALLOWEEN update from #TIFF17: David Gordon Green tells me John Carpenter has seen the script, given notes, digs it. Still wants to do score pic.twitter.com/Y29qnqxWXP — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) September 10, 2017

In addition to creating the score for the original Halloween, Carpenter has also lent his musical abilities to films like Assault on Precinct 13, They Live, and Big Trouble in Little China.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carpenter hasn’t directed a film since 2010’s The Ward, but has recently embraced his musical side. The musician has released two albums thus far, Lost Themes and Lost Themes II, which serves as music to accompany movies Carpenter hasn’t yet made. This fall will see the release of John Carpenter Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, an album which features all-new recordings of his most iconic themes, ranging from The Fog to Prince of Darkness to In the Mouth of Madness.

The upcoming sequel is primed to film this fall from the writing/directing team of Green and Danny McBride. The Halloween series has eight initial installments and two movies in a new, rebooted mythology, with the new film aiming to ignore the majority of those films.

Rather, the upcoming film will be set after the events of Halloween II, in which Laurie Strode (Jamie Lees Curtis) defeated Michael Myers after the realization that they were siblings.

“Look at where the Halloween franchise has gone,” McBride explained to the Empire Film Podcast earlier this year. “There’s a lot of room for improvement. David and I are coming from it as, we are horror fans, and we are humongous fans of John Carpenter and of what he did with the original Halloween, so I think from watching this and being disappointed by other versions of this series, I think we’re just trying to strip it down and just take it back to what was so good about the original.”

McBride continued, “It was just very simple and just achieved that level of horror that wasn’t corny and it wasn’t turning Michael Myers into some supernatural being that couldn’t be killed. That stuff to me isn’t scary. I want to be scared by something that I really think could happen.”

The film was originally announced as opening on October 19, 2018, but Guerrasio claims the film is now aiming for an October 31, 2018 opening.