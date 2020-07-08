'Halloween Kills' Delayed to 2021

✖

Universal Pictures has pushed back the release date for Halloween Kills a full year. The sequel to 2018's Halloween, which itself was a direct sequel to the 1978 original, will now hit theaters in October 2021. In a joint statement with director David Gordon Green, horror legend John Carpenter shared the news Wednesday on Twitter.

"We write this to you heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared for us, it is the unexpected," the statement began. "Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the initial forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern. We have discussed and struggled with how to best present Halloween Kills to loyal fans around the world, as well as the new audience we hope to invite to this experience." While initially planned for a release in October, the statement indicates that the movie that came out of their "wild and vibrant production" will be stalled a full year.

I know you all have been looking forward to an update on the status of "Halloween Kills". Here it is: pic.twitter.com/EWivyipYgR — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 8, 2020

The statement goes on to note that in addition to the October 2021 release, Halloween Kills will also be released in IMAX, as well. "We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin." They also teased that the delay will allow them to "complete the film with the quality fans deserve," and also teased that pre-production on the third installment, Halloween Ends, is already underway.

In order to help tide fans over until the release date more than 14 months away, Universal Pictures did release a teaser of Halloween Kills. While it doesn't reveal much, it does show Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the role of the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode, as she attempts to rid her town of Michael Meyers once and for all.

After its release in 1978, John Carpenter's Halloween became a horror phenomenon, spawning seven sequels through 2002. In 2007, Rob Zombie rebooted the franchise, which spawned one sequel, Halloween II, in 2009. Green's remake, however, ignores all seven sequels and places its story four decades after Laurie and Michael's original face-off. Following its success, the studio has greenlit two additional sequels, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, which will serve as the definitive conclusion to the saga.