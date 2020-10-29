'Halloween Kills' Slices up New Footage in Horror-Filled Teaser Trailer With Michael Myers

✖

A new horror-filled teaser trailer for Halloween Kills as just been released, and it slices up some killer new footage with Michael Myers. The new movie is a sequel to 2018's Halloween, which itself was a sequel to the original 1978 classic by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Halloween Kills picks up immediately where its predecessor leaves off, with the three generations of Strode women in the back of a truck fleeing the burning house that collapsed onto Michael Myers.

The new teaser gives fans a glimpse Haddonfield at peace before Michael once again ascends upon the sleepy town and wrecks havoc. His murderous rampage looks to turn Haddonfield upside down, with baseball bat-toting and gun-wielding citizens taking to the streets in retaliation for his creeping blood-soaked assault. We're left wondering just what will happen when Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) once again faces off with Michael. At the end of the clip, the teaser reveals that the new movie will be released on Oct. 15, 2021.

The new chapter in the Halloween franchise is helmed by director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) who has co-written both films with actor Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones). Halloween (2018) was also co-written by Jeff Fradley, and Halloween Kills is co-written by Narcos: Mexico scribe Scott Teems. The films are co-produced by Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures. The films bring back Curtis in the iconic role the she originated decades ago when the first Halloween became a genre-defining classic.

Green previously spoke during a round table discussion what it was like to take on such a legendary franchise, joking that his decsion was all "selfishness, really. I didn’t want to see someone else’s!" He added, "I’ve just been a huge fan of the movies. All of them, actually. But particularly the original film, which got under my skin in a way that no other horror film has – well, maybe The Silence of the Lambs. Those two movies really affected me. I saw them in my youth and they were very exciting and terrifying."

Green added, per Birth.Death.Movies, "As the franchise progressed it got more and more complicated... my concept and Danny’s, when we started talking about it, is 'Are you allowed to go back, in the industry, in the realm of franchises, go back and say something didn't happen? Let's simplify it again and go back to the least complicated version.' And so, I wanted to do that rather than having to incorporate all of the mythology that the series absorbed over the years, and I was worried that someone would not [do that]."