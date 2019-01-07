‘Halloween’ Deleted Scene Reveals What Happened to Allyson’s Boyfriend Cameron

A new Halloween deleted scene has revealed just what happened to Allyson’s boyfriend Cameron after their big fight.

In the film, Laurie Strode’s (Jamie Lee Curtis) granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) gets into a spat with her boyfriend Cameron (Dylan Arnold) after she catches him drunk-kissing another girl at a school dance.

He tried to explain himself but Allyson was not interested in his weak excuses so she took off. Now, a deleted scene shared exclusively by IGN reveals why he never showed back up.

In the clip, Allyson and Cameron are shown continuing their fight outside. As they argue, two police officers approach and notify them that they need to disperse and head home.

Cameron pushes back against their authority, resulting in one of them placing him under arrest. He is taken away, with Allyson and his best friend Oscar exiting the scene shortly thereafter. This is where the film’s story comes back in, as Oscar makes a move on Allyson in an empty field and is then murdered by Michael Myers when she leaves him.

Notably, it was later revealed that Cameron is the son of Lonnie Elam, who was played by Brent Le Page in the very first Halloween film in 1978.

As noted by Comicbook.com, Lonnie was one of the bullies who picked on Brian Andrews’ Tommy Doyle in the original Halloween. He’s later seen outside the Myers home, but is scared off by Dr. Loomis (Donald Pleasence).

The director of the new Halloween, David Gordon Green, shared that Cameron was saved from a gruesome death on purpose, as there may be use for him in potential sequels.

“There’s some ideas for him for later,” Green said in a podcast interview — as reported by Collider — before confirming Cameron’s legacy in the franchise. “We refer to his father being Lonnie who was the young kid from the original film. There’s ideas for him. There was more stuff of him and we decided to hold back and see what we could use later.”

Green also spoke about what making a sequel to the horror franchise’s new entry, saying, “I think any sequel is going to be burdened with pitfalls.”

“You want to be audacious. You want to be bold. If an audience turns up for this movie when it comes out, which I really hope they do, do you give them what they’re expecting or do you challenge them and give them something totally radical?” he continued.

“That’s what I’m always thinking of, like, how do I meet my own personal desires to do something innovative and kind of f—ed up and fun and energize myself with the narratives and the stories I’m telling versus appeal to something that an audience has proven to like or dislike? Do I respond accordingly or do I just surprise everybody?” Green added.

Halloween (2018) is now available to download digitally from streaming content retailers, and will release on Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 15.