Jamie Lee Curtis Returning for ‘Halloween’ Sequel in 2018

Halloween is coming back to theaters next year, but not without the Queen of all Scream Queens.

It has just been revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred as Laurie Strode in the first two Halloween films and Halloween Resurrection, will reprise the role in the upcoming addition to the franchise. Along with the announcement, Miramax released the first look at Curtis in the film.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN, released by Universal Pictures on Oct. 19, 2018. #HalloweenMovie pic.twitter.com/oC8jQUvdrh — Miramax (@Miramax) September 15, 2017

Being released on October 19, 2018, the new Halloween film won’t be a reboot of the original. Unlike IT was to its predecessor, Halloween will be more of a sequel.

The new movie will take over the story after the events of Halloween 2, and the addition of Curtis reveals that it will take place much further in the future than anyone guessed.

The film is being brought to life by David Gordon Green and Danny McBride, and will be produced by Jason Blum.

