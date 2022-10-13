'Halloween Ends': Will Laurie Strode Die?

For more than four decades, Laurie Strode has reigned as one of the most iconic, and one of the original, final girls of the horror genre. Joining a lineup that includes the likes of Sidney Prescott from Scream to Sally Hardesty from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Laurie has time and time again faced off against and survived Michael Myers, but will the beloved character, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis across six films, die in Halloween Ends?

While fans of the Halloween franchise will ultimately have to wait until Halloween Ends releases on Friday, Oct. 14 to know the truth of whether or not Laurie survives, there have been than just a few clues that seem to suggest this may be her final stand against The Boogeyman. The rivalry between the two has been building since the 1978 release of Halloween, in which Michael Myers terrorized the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, with Laurie being one of his only victims to survive, and in 2020's installment, Halloween Kills, her daughter Karen was murdered by the masked serial killer in his childhood home, undoubtedly making her more determined than ever to end him once and for all. In fact, the upcoming movie, which marks the final installment of director David Gordon Green's slasher trilogy of films, has been teased as Laurie's "last stand," suggesting that either one or both of them may die, and the official trailer for the film hinted at a pretty intense fight between Laurie and Michael Myers. It would only seem fitting that if Laurie Strode were to die, she would die finally taking down Michael Myers once and for all, and both Curtis and Green have hinted that this will be the actress' last appearance as the fan-favorite final girl.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly earlier this week, Green said, "I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe." Just a week earlier, Curtis told the outlet of her onscreen counterpart, "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her."

Should she die, it would not mark the first death for Laurie. The character previously died off-screen between Halloween II (1981) and Halloween 4: The Resurrection of Michael Myers (1988), and her character was killed onscreen in Halloween: Resurrection (2002). Green's current trilogy ignores the events after the original 1978 film, allowing Laurie to return.

However, just because all clues seem to indicate that Curtis will not reprise her role as Laurie in the future doesn't necessarily mean she will die. The actress told Total Film Magazine back in 2021, "I'm not saying something like, 'Oh, because I die!' It's nothing to do with that. I'm talking about emotionally what they have constructed. I think it will be a spectacular way to end this trilogy," meaning it's possible she will still be alive at the end of the movie. Given that Curtis' character remains one of the most iconic final girls of the slasher subgenre, that alone may be enough to keep her alive. Halloween Ends premieres on Friday, Oct. 14 in theatres and streaming on Peacock.