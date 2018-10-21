‘Halloween’ 2018: Does Michael Myers Die?

The Halloween franchise is back with an all new installment, and, as with most films in the series, Michael Myers' fate is called into question by the end.

Spoilers ahead for Halloween's final act.

The new film, simply titled Halloween, is a sequel to the 1978 Halloween film and picks up 40 years after Michael's infamous murder spree.

Michael (played by both Nick Castle and James Jude Courtney) escapes custody early on in the film to wreak havoc on the town of Haddonfield, Illinois, once again. The protagonist of the original film, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), is now hardened and prepared for the worst due to her run-in with Michael in the 70s. When Michael escapes, she goes on the hunt to kill him once and for all.

Towards the end of the film, Laurie has holed up with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and son-in-law Ray (Toby Huss) at her home, which she has fortified and booby-trapped. Michael, of course, ends up at her home while on his killing spree.

The psychotic killer arrives and quickly murders Ray, as well as several police officers guarding the home. Laurie and Karen fend off Michael at the front door and hide in their basement, which features a secret entrance. Michael makes his way indoors and looks for the mother and daughter. Laurie then goes on the offensive, but is thrown off the balcony by the serial killer.

Karen's daughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) then arrives, but Michael hears her. He soon finds the secret entrance and forces it open. Karen then shoots him with a rifle. Still-alive Laurie then stabs him, which forces him into the basement and gives Karen and Allyson a chance to escape the stronghold.

They then hit a switch, which propel metal bars to cover the secret entrance. Laurie and Karen then reveal that the basement was not meant to be a bunker for safety. It was instead meant to trap and hold Michael if he ever arrived.

Michael stares at them as gas begins to fill the basement. Laurie tosses a flare into the basement and flames erupt all around him. The last we see of Michael is flames engulfing him as the women escape and hitch a ride away from the home.

This ending seems to indicate that Myers is dead, once and for all.

However, Myers' death is not explicitly shown on-screen. This could have left him an opening to somehow escape the bunker. Myers' true fate will presumably be revealed by filmmakers later on, depending if there are future installments of the franchise based in the current timeline.

