Hallmark Reveals 2020 'Countdown to Christmas' Schedule

Hallmark has revealed its 2020 "Countdown to Christmas" schedule, and fans will be excited to see what all is on the holiday horizon. This year, the network will debut a total of 40 new holiday films, that are all Hallmark originals. A number of iconic Hallmark holiday movie stars are returning as well, such a Tamera Mowry-Housley, Candace Cameron Bure, and Danica McKellar. Additionally, actresses Lacey Chabert and Holly Robinson Peete will both appear in two original Hallmark holiday movies this year.

Joining the seasoned stars will also be a number of newcomers, such as Boy Meets World actor Ben Savage. The former kid-actor teams with Star Trek: Discovery‘s Mia Kirshner for the Hanukkah-themed Love, Lights, Hanukkah! Another new Hallmark holiday actor this year is Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), who stars in The Christmas House, which is about a same-sex couple hoping to adopt a child. Notably,Bennett has starred in a couple of holiday-themed made-for-TV movies, but this appears to be his first time starring in one produced by Hallmark.

Your favorite holiday tradition returns with 23 ALL new original premieres in this year's #CountdownToChristmas! Check out the below for more details on the full lineup! https://t.co/Sranucz1bg pic.twitter.com/WrLmp5H6OD — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 23, 2020

Per TV Line, Hallmark Channel’s EVP of programming Michelle Vicary issued a statement on the 2020 "Countdown to Christmas" slate, saying, "Our holiday table is bigger and more welcoming than ever. This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families, including The Christmas House, featuring a storyline about a gay couple looking to adopt their first child, and starring Jonathan Bennett in an ensemble cast. Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year."

Crown Media President and CEO Wonya Lucas added, "For more than a decade, Hallmark holiday movies have represented the gold standard that many aspire to replicate. What we bring to the table and what truly sets us apart is an immersive holiday experience that has become a pop culture phenomenon for millions of fans… We have created a destination that evokes the spirit and feeling of the season in a way that is uniquely Hallmark." The 2020 "Countdown to Christmas" movies begin rolling out on Hallmark on Friday, Oct. 23.