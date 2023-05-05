'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Star Miriam Shor on Her 'Henchwoman' Role in Marvel Film (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will mark the end of a Marvel story that didn't get a lot of love before the first movie was released. Now, fans are ready to see the highly-anticipated new film in the trilogy, which includes a dangerous villain named Recorder Vim who is played by Miriam Shor. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Shor about her role, and she made it clear that Recorder Vim is going after Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company.

"Oh, she is not nice," Shor exclusively told PopCulture. "She is basically like the henchwoman of High Evolutionary. And we know that as a trope in many sci-fi, sci-fantasy movies but also, in real life, right? When you have the worst person in the world, the worst leader, there're sort of Rasputins who follow them, who orchestrate their bidding, and who ultimately are led right off the f—ing cliff and for some reason, follow. But she is a villain in a Marvel movie. Come on. It's awesome."

(Photo: Jamie McCarthy)

High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) is the main villain in the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, and director James Gunn said the character is the "cruelest MCU villain" to date because of the impact he has on one of the Guardians. Does this mean Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the most emotional film of the trilogy?

"I was bawling," Shor revealed. "And look, I'm a crier. I'm a crier. It doesn't take a lot, okay, to be fair. But I was texting with Bradley Cooper (who voices Rocket in all three Guardians of the Galaxy films). I was like, 'I cried way too much.' And he's like, 'Me too.' It is very emotional because that's what [director] James Gunn understands and knows how to do. That's why we love him. That's why I'm a fan, right, of all this world, and the reason it works is because he knows how to make it so fun and he knows how to make you care. And that's what we're asking for as an audience."

While Shor is new to the MCU and only worked with the Guardians of the Galaxy cast for one movie, she did feel a connection with the cast and crew while filming. "There's a lot of ways it could go," Shor explained. "This is a tough industry. It doesn't always bring out the best in people. It really doesn't. It's not designed that way. So you just hope. You hope this group of people is going to be special on every project you do and they absolutely are, starting with James Gunn. That they care about what they're doing. They care about each other. And it's a found family when you are working on a project. And we all know that some families are deeply dysfunctional and this was not that. This was really a love fest. This was from James onward, it was welcoming and they were here to play and to do it with professionalism, but with love and joy. I mean, it was exactly what you would hope it would be, everybody. So just really, really lucky. And I think that's part of the reason that these movies succeed."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in theatres now.