'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Animal Cruelty Scenes Trouble Early Viewers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 premieres nationwide next week, and many early viewers are concerned about how fans will react to the graphic and emotionally-charged material when it comes out. Critics and influencers who have seen the movie in early screenings are warning that the depictions of animal cruelty, in particular, push the envelope when it comes to the PG-13 rating. Some are saying that the movie might not be a good fit for those sensitive to such subjects.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has to answer some lingering questions from throughout the franchise, including the backstory of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). Rocket has made ominous hints to his past throughout the MCU so far, but the trailers have already shown us that this movie will take us even deeper into those origins. Without spoiling anything, viewers from early screenings say that this plotline is extremely heavy and may be difficult for some fans to process. YouTuber Dan Murrell even warns parents to do some research before bringing young children to the theater.

Several early reviews for the movie make mention of this as well, and some complain that the movie strays too far from its irreverent, silly beginnings into an emotional roller coaster. The movie even earned itself an entry on DoesTheDogDie.com, though reading the warnings there entails reading major spoilers for the content of the movie.

Content warnings have become a hot topic over the years, and many fans resent these dire warnings from critics and influencers. Others say they are glad to go into the movie prepared for a potentially difficult experience. Here's a look at what people are saying about animal cruelty in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on social media.