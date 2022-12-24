Grinch Fans Debate Which Movie Version Is the Best Version

The Grinch has become an essential part of modern Christmas celebrations, but fans have vastly different opinions on the character's authoritative portrayal. The iconic Dr. Seuss character has now been adapted to the screen three different times, and each of those movies is the Grinch movie in somebody's eyes. This year, the debate over the best Grinch made some serious waves on social media.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss was published in 1957 by Random House. The original children's book was adapted faithfully in the 1966 animated TV special starring Boris Karloff as the Grinch. For decades, that was the main way revellers were introduced to the Grinch, until Ron Howard set out to make a live-action movie in 2000. Jim Carrey stars as The Grinch in that millennial favorite, and for some he is the most authentic Grinch of them all.

However, the youngest generation has thrown a new wrench into the debate thanks to the 2018 computer-animated film The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role. This one is typically most popular among very young viewers, but it had its fanatics in this month's debates online.

There is plenty of other Grinch media to consider, including the Grinch musical, video games and more obscure productions. Setting those aside, it seems like most viewers still fall back on nostalgia for their Grinch preferences. Here is a look at the arguments they had online for Christmas 2022.