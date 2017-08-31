‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ Sequel ‘Glass’ Releases Official Synopsis

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan has a reputation for giving audiences shocking twists, continuing that trend with the reveal that this year’s Split and 2000’s Unbreakable were films within the same universe, in addition to the announcement of the new film Glass that would be the third in the series. Fans have had a vague idea of what the upcoming film would be about, but Bloody Disgusting has now released the official synopsis, which is as follows:

“Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds David Dunn pursuing Kevin Wendell Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy, and Anya-Taylor Joy are all slated to return to the film to reprise their roles. Additionally, Sarah Paulson has joined the cast in a lead role.

Dating back to the director’s breakthrough film in 1999, The Sixth Sense, Shyamalan gave audiences a surprising twist that became one of the most talked-about moments in film that year. Similarly, Unbreakable featured a surprising reveal, as well as surprising information coming to light in the finale of Signs in 2002.

The reliance upon these surprising plot elements hovered around the rest of the director’s career, with audiences trying to guess what the big twist in all of his films would be, even though many of them featured no twist whatsoever.

What made Split so fascinating is that, although the scene that takes place right before the credits roll doesn’t shed any new light on the narrative you just watched unfold, it was a direct reference to another film in his catalog, so to those who hadn’t seen Unbreakable, they were left in the dark. Looking back, however, it makes perfect sense that these two films exist in the same world.

The plot of Unbreakable features a man, David Dunn (Willis), who is the single survivor of a horrific train crash. When he meets a man with a condition that results in brittle bones, Elijah Price (Jackson), David investigates his past and learns he has never suffered any intense injury. Eventually, David realizes that Price orchestrated the train crash, as his years of reading comics has made him believe everyone has an arch enemy, with David being his.

Shyamalan’s blend of horror with super heroics has already proven successful, which primes Glass to be a huge success.

Glass is scheduled to hit theaters January 18, 2019.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures