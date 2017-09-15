Claire Foy Cast as New Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’

The highly-anticipated continuation of David Fincher’s Girl with the Dragon Tattoo adaptation has landed its Lisbeth Salander with The Crown‘s Claire Foy. The Girl in the Spider’s Web will be directed by Don’t Breathe‘s Fede Alvarez.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about Claire taking the reins of the iconic Lisbeth Salander,” Alvarez expressed in a statement. “Claire is an incredible, rare talent who will inject a new and exciting life into Lisbeth. I can’t wait to bring this new story to a worldwide audience, with Claire Foy at its center.”

Foy marks the third actress to play Salander, with Noomi Rapace playing the character in Swedish adaptations of the first three books and Rooney Mara taking on the role for Fincher’s adaptation.

Fincher’s 2011 adaptation received relatively positive reviews, even snagging some Academy Award nominations, but didn’t become a big hit at the box office. The film did help launch Mara’s career, as she’s become a staple in some of cinema’s most ambitious films, including Carol, Lion and Her.

Rapace’s portrayal of the character also resulted in huge opportunities, starring in films like Prometheus and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

The upcoming film is based on the fourth book in a series created by Steig Larsson, with this installment being written by David Lagercrantz.

“I’m hugely excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Alvarez told Buzzfeed following the project’s initial announcement. “Sony has become family to me, and I can’t think of a more thrilling project to celebrate our relationship. Lisbeth Salander is the kind of character any director dreams of bringing to life.”

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is slated for an October 19, 2018 release.

