‘Ghostbusters’ Star Sigourney Weaver Confirms Return for 2020 Sequel With Original Cast

Ahead of next summer’s highly anticipated Ghostbusters sequel directed by Jason Reitman, one of the mega franchise’s original stars, Sigourney Weaver is confirming her return for the 2020 event.

In an editorial interview with Parade magazine, Weaver, known for playing Dana Barrett turned sinister gatekeeper, Zuul, revealed she will be back on the big screen busting ghosts alongside co-stars, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson.

“It’s going to be crazy working with the guys again!” Weaver said in the feature detailing her life and a career spanning almost four decades.

In the original 1984 film, Weaver introduced the cellist, whose apartment on Central Park became a super-conductive antenna and portal created by Cult of Gozer leader, Ivo Shandor to bring forth their “divine” master in the form of its Destructor.

While she won’t divulge any further details about how she will reprise Dana, Weaver has nothing but admiration for the film’s impact 35 years later.

“I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart,” she said. “Ghostbusters changed my life.”

The film, being helmed by Reitman — who is also the original director, Ivan Reitman’s son — has kept relatively mum over details with the new film, sharing only a few plot details in March that disclosed how Leftovers star, Carrie Coon will be playing a single mom and her family has mysterious ties back to the original film.

Reitman has additionally shared there will be plenty of “wonderful surprises” along the way, with “new characters for the audience to meet.”

“I love everything about [the two movies]. The iconography. The music. The tone,” Reitman said. “I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years. I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was.”

Reitman added this next film would be a new chapter in the original franchise.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” he added, per according to EW. “It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Last November, Hudson, known for playing Winston Zeddemore spoke to PopCulture.com about Ghostbusters with much humility, revealing how touched he is by the fans’ response to the film’s legacy after 35 years.

“When you reach my age…” Hudson said with a laugh. “You really begin to appreciate anything that people say has impacted their lives. I see people who say they grew up watching the show [and] you realize how much it meant to people. They can quote lines that you said 40 years ago; they’re, saying it to their children — it’s very moving for me.”

He added how it’s important for any film to create that big of an impact over the years.

“You always want that because some things people just connect with; or it doesn’t have that impact,” he added. “But it’s nice to be a part of Ghostbusters that touches people on a deep level.”

Ghostbusters 3 will be in theatres, July 10, 2020.

Photo credit: Columbia Pictures