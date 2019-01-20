‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot Star Leslie Jones Blasts Upcoming Movie: ‘It’s Like Something Trump Would Do’

Leslie Jones is not happy about the new Ghostbusters film.

The Saturday Night Live star — who starred in the all-female reboot of the franchise in 2016 — shared her disappointment about the news of Jason Reitman’s new film, set to continue the story that began with Ivan Reitman’s 1984 original film and the 1989 sequel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new film will reportedly ignore the 2016 Paul Feig-directed film altogether.

So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 19, 2019

“So insulting. Like f— us. We dint (sic) count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice) ‘Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a d— move. And I don’t give f— I’m saying something!!” Jones tweeted Saturday, tagging her co-star Melissa McCarthy, along with Reitman.

There have been no responses from anyone involved in the new film, which has received some backlash since the announcement of the new film, The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Reitman announced the new Ghostbusters film, set to premiere in 2020, will be written and directed by Reitman — the son of the original film’s director. Reitman is also known for directing films such as Juno, Up in the Air and Thank You for Smoking.

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” Jason told Entertainment Weekly Tuesday. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Casting details have not been released on the new film, though some of the original cast members reacted to the news publicly.

Dan Aykroyd, who played Ray Stantz, retweeted Reitman’s announcement post and added, “If you need a tune-up, you know who to call.”

Ernie Hudson, the actor behind Winston Zeddemore,” also commented on the news, writing: “Bigger than a 100-ft marshmallow man!”

Plot and cast details are being kept under wraps.

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet,” Jason told EW.

During the interview, he also revealed how important the franchise is to him.

“I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone. I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years,” Reitman said. “I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was.”