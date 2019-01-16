First Teaser for Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Released

The very first teaser for Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters movie has been released, and it gives fans an ominous look at the upcoming flick.

While no cast members are shown, the short clip features an old farmhouse on a dark and cloudy night, with some strange lighting coming from within the barn.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As the shot moves closer, the camera takes viewers into the building where a raggedy tarp is blown upward, revealed a look at the Ecto-1 vehicle.

Little is known about the film at this time, but it will be a sequel to 1989s Ghostbusters II, and will be set in the same universe as the original film franchise. However, it will reportedly not reference the 2016 spin-off, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call.

Ghostbusters 3 is co-written and directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman. The younger Reitman is an award-winning writer/director, responsible for films such as Thank You for Smoking, Juno, and Up in the Air.

As far as the choice to keep the project heavily under wraps, Reitman added, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

The filmmaker went on to share that he was just as much a fan of the film series as any other kid from the ’80s.

“I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone,” Reitman said. “I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years. I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was.”

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans,” he added, per EW. “This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

No official premiere date has been announced, but the new Ghostbusters film is currently scheduled to be released sometime in 2020. At this time it is unknown if any of the original stars will return to reprise their roles.