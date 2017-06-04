Dan Aykroyd Criticizes Ghostbusters Reboot Director

Original Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd had some harsh words for the reboot’s director, deriding Paul Feig for the film’s financial failures.

It’s no secret that Sony had pinned high hopes to Ghostbusters‘ success, considering to launch an entire new film franchise based on the property. Though the film did alright in theaters, it only made $229 million for its total box office haul against a budget of $144 million. Considering the robust marketing campaign attached to the movie, it failed to turn a profit in its theatrical run.

Now Aykroyd is opening up about the film’s supposed failures while appearing on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, throwing Feig under the bus for failing to stick to the budget and ignoring suggestions to improve the movie.

“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what a wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones,” Aykroyd began. “I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money, they don’t. It made a lot of money around the world but just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one.”

Ayrkoyd could have just stopped right there. Instead he decided to throw some serious shade at Feig.

“So that’s too bad – the director, he spent too much on it,” Aykroyd said. “He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said ‘nah, we don’t need them.’ Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

Check out the original clip in the tweet below.

Did you see that sly smile Aykroyd gave to the camera at the end there? Savage.

Ghostbusters is unlikely to receive a sequel considering the movie’s modest box office against the inflated budget, and even if it did it’s pretty evident that Feig will not be directing. But really, do we even need another Ghostbusters?

Sometimes you have to answer the call, and other times you just let it ring.

