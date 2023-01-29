Garcelle Beauvais Lands New Lifetime Movie Role

Garcelle Beauvais is proving that she's much more than a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Jamie Foxx Show alum has landed a new gig with Lifetime. Deadline reports that the former co-host of The Real will star as the lead in the film set to debut in March 2023. Black Girl Missing, a network original movie, is part of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign. In conjunction with the film's debut, a new PSA for Black and Missing Foundation will feature Beauvais will air. Beauvais is also executive producing the movie inspired by actual stories of missing women of color. The foundation was founded in 2008 by experts in law enforcement. According to the website, the 501c-3 "creates public awareness campaigns for public safety and provides parents and loved ones of missing persons with a forum for spreading the word of their disappearance, with pictures and profiles of missing individuals."

Beauvais stars in the film as a mother named Cheryl whose daughter Lauren (Iyana Halley) disappears. Authorities and media dismiss her as a runaway while focusing heavily on another missing girl, who is white. Cheryl and her 15-year-old daughter Marley (Taylor Mosby) rely on community support to try to find Lauren.

Along the way, Cheryl comes into contact with the Black and Missing Foundation and learns of the the harsh disparity in how missing persons of color cases are treated versus their white counterparts. Linda Park stars as Elise, a local reporter who tries to help Cheryl against the orders of the news director. Derrica and Natalie Wilson, founders of Black and Missing Foundation, worked as consultants on the film.

Along with the film and PSA, Lifetime will also air Beyond the Headlines: Black Girl Missing, which higlights real stories of Black and missing women with interviews with their families and those involved in their cases.