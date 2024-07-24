Taye Diggs and Meagan Good Set for New Lifetime Movie

Taye Diggs and Meagan Good are set to share the small screen in Lifetime's newly acquired movie Terry McMillan Presents: Forever. The film will premiere at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 24. Charles Murray serves as the director and executive producer. Good is not only the star, but she is also an executive producer, per Deadline. Forever is the second film under the previously announced umbrella of McMillian films, which includes Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted By Love starring and executive produced by Garcelle Beauvais, premiering a week before Forever on August 17.

Per an official logline, Forever follows "Johnnie (Diggs) returns home after a tour of military service, he's unexpectedly met with divorce papers. With his life at a crossroads, the last thing he expected was to fall for the local policewoman Carlie (Good), who pulled him over for speeding. Determined to win her heart, his first hurdle is winning over her three daughters. To be the man Carlie needs him to be, Johnnie must let go of old fears and regrets to find love and learn the true meaning of family."

Good has been in the news as of late amid the release of Prime Video's Tyler Perry's Divorce In the Black. The film was met with negative reviews by critics, receiving a 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes and further calling into question Perry's position as writer and director of his projects. While many adore his casting choices, Perry's storylines in his films and television shows are heavily criticized.

Divorce In the Black has been lauded as Perry's worst project to date. Many are frustrated by repetitive stereotypes represented in his films, with Good playing an abused wife who is saved by her hometown former love. A review from The Guardian notes: "Divorce, though, was more paint-by-numbers schlock from a guy who may well have been rushing to get this project finished in between his umpteen other film and TV projects."