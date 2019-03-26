‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Maisie Williams Gives Update on ‘New Mutants’ Delay

Maisie Williams is doing what little she can to get The New Mutants into theaters as the X-Men move over to Disney.

Williams is joining her Game of Thrones co-star, Sophie Turner in the X-Men franchise, just as the merger between Disney and 20th Century Fox closes. The actresses recently gave an interview with Rolling Stone together, where Williams expressed frustration over the delays with New Mutants.

“Who knows when the f— that’s gonna come out,” she said. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit.”

Williams confirmed that New Mutants is expected to undergo reshoots, which she says will “make it scarier,” though from the sound of it they have not taken place yet. In addition, she spoke to her co-star Charlie Heaton, asking him “What the f— is going on with this movie?”

Williams said that she also talked to co-star Anya Taylor-Joy, who said that “It’s coming your way at some point.”

New Mutants follows a group of young mutants in the X-Men universe, being held against their will in a secret facility. The film will lean toward horror, though at this point th long wait to see it has been horrible enough for fans.

New Mutants was shot in 2017, with an original release date of April 2018. Right now, it is on Fox’s slate for Aug. 2, 2019, though that release date may not be valid anymore in light of the Disney-Fox merger.

Next month, the newest X-Men film, Dark Phoenix comes out. It stars Turner in her second film as Jean Grey, and Williams said that she is still hopeful that they will get to cross over at some point. She added that it would be “ridiculously stupid” not to bring their characters together.

Still, in light of the massive studio merger, Disney could be looking for a clean slate with the X-Men. The company now owns Marvel Studios and Fox, both of whom have been producing movies based on different Marvel comics separate from each other for years. Many fans are hopeful that the merger will allow the X-Men and the Avengers to cross over, and if that is the case then New Mutants might take a backseat.

One thing that seems certain is that fans will see Williams on the small screen before they see her in the theater. The final season of Game of Thrones premieres next month, and Williams features heavily in the trailer. Many fans are worried for her fate in the wars to come.



Game of Thrones Season 8 premieres on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.