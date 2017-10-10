Details Emerge About Unmade ‘Friday the 13th’ Remake Sequel

The last installment in the Friday the 13th saga came in 2009 in the form of a remake, which combined elements of the original three films into one narrative. In the nearly ten years since, a new film has failed to come together in any way, shape or form, whether it was a continuation of that new rebooted timeline or a continuation of the original films. Screenwriting duo Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who wrote the reboot and 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason, recently shared the title page of the sequel they wrote, Friday the 13th: Camp Blood – The Death of Jason Voorhees, in addition to teasing some of the details of the film.

It’s #Friday13th week! Will try to post new fun stuff. Here’s cover to our unmade sequel w/ never before published title. RT if you like! pic.twitter.com/G4GSeqkGrP — Shannon 🎃 Swift (@shannonandswift) October 9, 2017

The filmmakers made sure to include the disclaimer that they don’t want to give away the entire story, as they still hope the film gets made from their script, but couldn’t help but tease fans with some of its bigger narrative elements.

One major detail is that the film would’ve started with all-new characters, ditching all characters from 2009’s remake. Considering the main factor that brings people to a Friday the 13th movie is Jason Voorhees, this wouldn’t have been too big of a loss to fans.

The filmmakers also confirmed that this sequel would have, at least in part, taken place during the winter, something no other installment in the franchise has done.

While it might have been wishful thinking, the filmmakers also teased to be on the lookout for news about a new film this Friday, October 13.

Last year, progress seemed to have been made on a new installment in the series which potentially would have been another reboot of the core concept. The development on the project went so far as to release casting announcements, seeking twins to potentially play Voorhees as a youth, which comes with a variety of different storylines implicated.

Earlier this year, the release date was pushed back and, days later, removed from Paramount’s schedule completely.

Only time will tell if and when a new installment in the series ever gestates.

