Freeform's Kickoff to Christmas Celebrates the Season All November Long

It may still be October, but Freeform is already looking ahead to Christmas. As the network's 31 Nights of Halloween programming continues to air, Freeform, on Oct. 12, unveiled its full Kickoff to Christmas lineup. The programming schedule marks the network’s lead-up to its 25 Days of Christmas slate, which has not yet been revealed. Set to begin on Nov. 1 and continue through the remainder of the month, this year's lineup includes airings of fan-favorites like Frozen, Home Alone, and Love Actually. Viewers will also be able to tune into It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie and Christopher Robin, as well as many more. Upping the ante, Freeform will also feature an "Incredible night of Disney's The Incredibles," which will be followed by the Freeform premiere of The Incredibles 2. Keep scrolling to see the full Kickoff to Christmas schedule. Not ready just yet to look ahead to Christmas? Don’t fret! Freeform has the spookiest lineup still airing throughout the month of October, just check out the network's complete 31 Nights of Halloween schedule by clicking here!

11/1 – 11/4 Sunday, Nov. 1

7:30 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

10:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:05 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:10 p.m. – The Game Plan

4:50 p.m. – Matilda

6:55 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. – Coco (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks



Monday, Nov. 2

12:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

2:05 p.m. – Matilda

4:10 p.m. – The Hunger Games

7:25 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire Tuesday, Nov. 3

11:00 a.m. – The Hunger Games

2:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

12:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas Wednesday, Nov. 4

10:30 a.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

1:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

4:00 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

6:30 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – Shrek

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11/5 – 11/8 Thursday, Nov. 5

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Hercules (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – Early Man



Friday, Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. – Boxtrolls

12:30 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

2:30 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons



Saturday, Nov. 7

7:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls

9:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

11:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

1:05 p.m. – Prancer Returns

3:10 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

5:15 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – Freeform Premiere

7:20 p.m. – Minions – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 3 – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994) Sunday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

9:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:05 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

3:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. – Minions

6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 3

9:00 p.m. – Zootopia (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. – A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11/9 – 11/12 Monday, Nov. 9

12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

4:30 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)

7:00 p.m. – Tarzan (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – Shrek

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride



Tuesday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

2:05 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:10 p.m. – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. – Shrek

8:20 p.m. – Wonder

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story



Wednesday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 p.m. – Wonder

3:30 p.m. – A Cinderella Story

5:30 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits Thursday, Nov. 12

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:30 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

5:30 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

8:30 p.m. – Christopher Robin (2018) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

11/13 – 11/16 Friday, Nov. 13

1:30 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2

3:30 p.m. – The Goonies

6:00 p.m. – The Parent Trap (1998)

9:00 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons



Saturday, Nov. 14

7:00 a.m. – The Goonies

9:35 a.m. – The Simpsons

12:35 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

2:40 p.m. – Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated)

4:40 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday



Sunday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:05 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11:10 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:15 p.m. – The Hunger Games

4:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 Monday, Nov. 16

11:30 a.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

3:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

8:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

11/17 – 11/20 Tuesday, Nov. 17

10:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

12:30 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

3:00 p.m. – The Intern

5:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:00 p.m. – Love Actually

12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday



Wednesday, Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:30 p.m. – The Intern

4:00 p.m. – Love Actually

7:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story



Thursday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop

2:00 p.m. – A Cinderella Story

4:00 p.m. – The Princess Bride

6:30 p.m. – Matilda

8:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – Freeform Premiere Friday, Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:35 p.m. – Matilda

2:40 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

4:45 p.m. – Hercules (Disney Animated)

6:50 p.m. – Minions

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 3

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

11/21 – 11/24 Saturday, Nov. 21

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:10 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:45 a.m. – The Simpsons

12:15 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

2:20 p.m. – Bolt (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. – Minions

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me 3

8:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:25 p.m. – Shrek

1:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless



Sunday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

10:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

12:00 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. – Shrek

4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Black Nativity – Freeform Premiere Monday, Nov. 23

11:00 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

1:40 p.m. – The Princess Bride

4:10 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

6:50 p.m. – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons



Tuesday, Nov. 24

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:00 p.m. – The Goonies

4:30 p.m. – The Game Plan

7:00 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets

9:00 p.m. – Shrek

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns