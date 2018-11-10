Freeform’s Complete Kickoff to Christmas Schedule

Sleigh bells are ringing at Freeform after the network just released its official “Kickoff to Christmas” schedule.
Freeform t is already gearing up for chillier weather and Santa Claus with a 30-day schedule full of Christmas cheer, which began airing Nov. 1
As cookies are set out for Santa and presents begin appearing under the tree, the network will be airing holiday favorites, including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Christmas with the Kranks, The Santa Clause, and The Holiday, along with several other less Christmas-y titles.
11/10 – 11/11
Saturday, Nov. 10
12 a.m. – Beethoven
7 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks
9:10 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
11:15 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
1:20 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:25 p.m. – Storks
5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
7:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. – Call Me Claus
Sunday, Nov. 11
7 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
10:10 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
12:20 p.m. – Call Me Claus
2:25 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
4:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
11:55 p.m. – Norm of the North
11/12 – 11/15
Monday, Nov. 12
4 p.m. – Norm of the North
6:10 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles
8:50 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
Tuesday, Nov. 13
12 a.m. – Dennis the Menace
4:30 p.m. – Dennis the Menace
6:40 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me
Wednesday, Nov. 14
12 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
4:30 p.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me
8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur
Thursday, Nov. 15
12 a.m. – Daddy Day Care
4 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur
6 p.m. – Deck the Halls
8 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story
11/16 – 11/18
Friday, Nov. 16
4 p.m. – Deck the Halls
6 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
9 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
Saturday, Nov. 17
12 a.m. – Boxtrolls
7 a.m. – Race for Your Life Charlie Brown
8:35 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
10:10 a.m. – Little Giants
12:45 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
2:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
4:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
6:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3
9:25 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
11:30 p.m. – Jumanji
Sunday, Nov. 18
7 a.m. – Little Giants
9:35 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
11:40 a.m. – Jumanji
2:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
4:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3
6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph
8:55 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King
11 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
11/19 – 11/21
Monday, Nov. 19
1 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
2:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride
4:30 p.m. – Storks
6:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King
8:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action)
Tuesday, Nov. 20
12 a.m. – Sixteen Candles
12 p.m. – Sixteen Candles
2 p.m. – Titanic
6:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action)
9 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave
Wednesday, Nov. 21
12 a.m. – Uncle Buck
11:30 a.m. – Uncle Buck
1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
4:30 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan
6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave
8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
11/22 – 11/23
Thursday, Nov. 22
12 a.m. – Happy Gilmore
7:30 a.m. – Happy Gilmore
11 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
2 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan
4 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
6 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia
8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
Friday, Nov. 23
12 a.m. – The Lego Movie
7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11 a.m. – The Lego Movie
1:30 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
3:30 p.m. – Jumanji
6 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille
8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
11/24 – 11/26
Saturday, Nov. 24
12 a.m. – Call Me Claus
7 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown
8:30 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
10:30 a.m. – Jumanji
1:05 p.m. – Disney’s Tarzan
3:10 p.m. – Despicable Me
5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo
7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. – Life Size
Sunday, Nov. 25
7 a.m. – Yogi Bear
8:35 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:35 a.m. – Disney’s Tarzan
12:40 p.m. – Despicable Me
2:45 p.m. – Life Size
4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas (Freeform Original Film premiere)
11 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
Monday, Nov. 26
12 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas
2:05 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
5:10 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
7:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. – Paddington
11/27 – 11/30
Tuesday, Nov. 27
12 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
1 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame
3 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons
5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 p.m. – Paddington
8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me
Wednesday, Nov. 28
12 a.m. – Eight Crazy Nights
12 p.m. – Eight Crazy Nights
2 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
4:10 p.m. – Jumanji
6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me
8:50 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Thursday, Nov. 29
12 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
1 p.m. – Jumanji
3:30 p.m. – The Holiday
6:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
Friday, Nov. 30
12 a.m. – Jingle All The Way 2
1:30 p.m. – The Holiday
4:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
6:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
Below are the the screening you’ve already missed:
11/1 – 11/3 (Already Aired)
Thursday, Nov. 1
5 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out
Friday, Nov. 2
12 a.m. – Snowglobe
2:30 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out
8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
Saturday, Nov. 3
12 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
7 a.m. – Titanic
11:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
1:35 p.m. – The Holiday
4:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
7:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
10 p.m. – Life-Size
11/4 – 11/6 (Already Aired)
Sunday, Nov. 4
12 a.m. – Snow
7 a.m. – Sixteen Candles
9:05 a.m. – Snow
11:10 a.m. – The Holiday
2:25 p.m. – Life-Size
4:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect
7:10 p.m. – Just Go With It
9:50 p.m. – Maleficent
11:55 p.m. – Sixteen Candles
Monday, Nov. 5
4 p.m. – Just Go With It
6:30 p.m. – Maleficent
8:30 p.m. – Jumanji
Tuesday, Nov. 6
12 a.m. – Billy Madison
3:30 p.m. – Billy Madison
5:30 p.m. – Jumanji
8 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
11/7 – 11/9 (Already Aired)
Wednesday, Nov. 7
12 a.m. – Angels Sing
3:30 p.m. – Angels Sing
5:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire
8:30 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama
12 a.m. – The Family Stone
Thursday, Nov. 8
3:30 p.m. – The Family Stone
6 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama
8:30 p.m. – Love the Coopers
Friday, Nov. 9
12 a.m. – Babe
1 p.m. – Babe
3:05 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks
5:10 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
7:15 p.m. – Storks
9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas