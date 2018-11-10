Freeform’s Complete Kickoff to Christmas Schedule

Sleigh bells are ringing at Freeform after the network just released its official “Kickoff to Christmas” schedule.

Freeform t is already gearing up for chillier weather and Santa Claus with a 30-day schedule full of Christmas cheer, which began airing Nov. 1

Videos by PopCulture.com

As cookies are set out for Santa and presents begin appearing under the tree, the network will be airing holiday favorites, including Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Christmas with the Kranks, The Santa Clause, and The Holiday, along with several other less Christmas-y titles.

Keep scrolling to see the full “Kickoff to Christmas” schedule, as first reported by TV Guide.

11/10 – 11/11

Saturday, Nov. 10

12 a.m. – Beethoven

7 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks

9:10 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:15 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

1:20 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:25 p.m. – Storks

5:30 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

7:35 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – Call Me Claus



Sunday, Nov. 11

7 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

10:10 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:20 p.m. – Call Me Claus

2:25 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

4:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls

6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

11:55 p.m. – Norm of the North

11/12 – 11/15

Monday, Nov. 12

4 p.m. – Norm of the North

6:10 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles

8:50 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift



Tuesday, Nov. 13

12 a.m. – Dennis the Menace

4:30 p.m. – Dennis the Menace

6:40 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me



Wednesday, Nov. 14

12 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

4:30 p.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me

8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur



Thursday, Nov. 15

12 a.m. – Daddy Day Care

4 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur

6 p.m. – Deck the Halls

8 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story

11/16 – 11/18

Friday, Nov. 16

4 p.m. – Deck the Halls

6 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

9 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story



Saturday, Nov. 17

12 a.m. – Boxtrolls

7 a.m. – Race for Your Life Charlie Brown

8:35 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:10 a.m. – Little Giants

12:45 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

2:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

4:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:55 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3

9:25 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

11:30 p.m. – Jumanji



Sunday, Nov. 18

7 a.m. – Little Giants

9:35 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

11:40 a.m. – Jumanji

2:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3

6:50 p.m. – Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph

8:55 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King

11 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

11/19 – 11/21

Monday, Nov. 19

1 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride

4:30 p.m. – Storks

6:30 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King

8:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action)



Tuesday, Nov. 20

12 a.m. – Sixteen Candles

12 p.m. – Sixteen Candles

2 p.m. – Titanic

6:30 p.m. – Cinderella (Live Action)

9 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave



Wednesday, Nov. 21

12 a.m. – Uncle Buck

11:30 a.m. – Uncle Buck

1:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

4:30 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

6:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Brave

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

11/22 – 11/23

Thursday, Nov. 22

12 a.m. – Happy Gilmore

7:30 a.m. – Happy Gilmore

11 a.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

2 p.m. – Disney’s Mulan

4 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

6 p.m. – Disney’s Zootopia

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille



Friday, Nov. 23

12 a.m. – The Lego Movie

7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11 a.m. – The Lego Movie

1:30 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

3:30 p.m. – Jumanji

6 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille

8:30 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

11/24 – 11/26

Saturday, Nov. 24

12 a.m. – Call Me Claus

7 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

10:30 a.m. – Jumanji

1:05 p.m. – Disney’s Tarzan

3:10 p.m. – Despicable Me

5:15 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Finding Nemo

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Life Size



Sunday, Nov. 25

7 a.m. – Yogi Bear

8:35 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:35 a.m. – Disney’s Tarzan

12:40 p.m. – Despicable Me

2:45 p.m. – Life Size

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas (Freeform Original Film premiere)

11 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire



Monday, Nov. 26

12 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas

2:05 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

5:10 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

7:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. – Paddington

11/27 – 11/30

Tuesday, Nov. 27

12 a.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

1 p.m. – Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame

3 p.m. – Disney’s Meet the Robinsons

5:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. – Paddington

8:50 p.m. – Despicable Me



Wednesday, Nov. 28

12 a.m. – Eight Crazy Nights

12 p.m. – Eight Crazy Nights

2 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

4:10 p.m. – Jumanji

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me

8:50 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol



Thursday, Nov. 29

12 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1 p.m. – Jumanji

3:30 p.m. – The Holiday

6:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause



Friday, Nov. 30

12 a.m. – Jingle All The Way 2

1:30 p.m. – The Holiday

4:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

6:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

Below are the the screening you’ve already missed:

11/1 – 11/3 (Already Aired)

Thursday, Nov. 1

5 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

7:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out



Friday, Nov. 2

12 a.m. – Snowglobe

2:30 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:40 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. – Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out

8:30 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen



Saturday, Nov. 3

12 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

7 a.m. – Titanic

11:30 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

1:35 p.m. – The Holiday

4:50 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

7:20 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

10 p.m. – Life-Size

11/4 – 11/6 (Already Aired)

Sunday, Nov. 4

12 a.m. – Snow

7 a.m. – Sixteen Candles

9:05 a.m. – Snow

11:10 a.m. – The Holiday

2:25 p.m. – Life-Size

4:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

7:10 p.m. – Just Go With It

9:50 p.m. – Maleficent

11:55 p.m. – Sixteen Candles



Monday, Nov. 5

4 p.m. – Just Go With It

6:30 p.m. – Maleficent

8:30 p.m. – Jumanji



Tuesday, Nov. 6

12 a.m. – Billy Madison

3:30 p.m. – Billy Madison

5:30 p.m. – Jumanji

8 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

11/7 – 11/9 (Already Aired)

Wednesday, Nov. 7

12 a.m. – Angels Sing

3:30 p.m. – Angels Sing

5:30 p.m. – Mrs. Doubtfire

8:30 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama

12 a.m. – The Family Stone



Thursday, Nov. 8

3:30 p.m. – The Family Stone

6 p.m. – Sweet Home Alabama

8:30 p.m. – Love the Coopers



Friday, Nov. 9

12 a.m. – Babe

1 p.m. – Babe

3:05 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks

5:10 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

7:15 p.m. – Storks

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas