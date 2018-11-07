Freeform’s Complete 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

With 31 Nights of Halloween come and gone, Freeform‘s 25 Days of Christmas schedule is here to spread the Christmas cheer.

Officially announced by the network Wednesday morning, the annual holiday lineup includes Christmas classics like Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause. There is also a sprinkling of fresh new additions, promising a full 25 days to help get viewers in the Christmas spirit.

The holiday lineup is getting an extended run this year, with the sleigh bells starting to ring at the network on Nov. 1 with Freeform’s Kickoff to Christmas schedule, a 30-day schedule full of holiday spirit that will lead into the classic Christmas schedule.

So grab your best ugly Christmas sweater, a cup of hot chocolate and scroll through the complete 25 Days of Christmas schedule.

12/1 – 12/2

Saturday, Dec. 1

7 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:05 a.m. – Home Alone 3

11:10 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

1:15 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:20 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

5:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:35 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – Life-Size



Sunday, Dec. 2

7 a.m. – Home Alone 3

8 a.m. – Eight Crazy Nights

11 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:05 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:35 p.m. – Life-Size

4:40 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9p.m. – Life-Size 2 (Network Television Premiere)

11 p.m. – The Holiday

12/3 – 12/4

Monday, Dec. 3

7 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas

2:10 p.m. – The Holiday

5:25 p.m. – Life-Size 2

7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:30 p.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)

12 a.m. – The Family Stone



Tuesday, Dec. 4

7 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

11:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers

2:05 p.m. – The Family Stone

4:10 p.m. – This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)

6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. – Home Alone 3

12/5 – 12/6

Wednesday, Dec. 5

7 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

8 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:10 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)



Thursday, Dec. 6

7 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

12 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

3:10 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

6:55 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

8:55 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

12 a.m. – Call Me Claus

12/7 – 12/8

Friday, Dec. 7

7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11 a.m. – Call Me Claus

1:10 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

3:15 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

5:15 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

7:20 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

9:50 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:55 p.m. – A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)



Saturday, Dec. 8

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

8 a.m. – A Belle for Christmas

10:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

12:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls

2:20 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:25 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:30 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

8 p.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)

9p.m. – The Santa Clause

11 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12/9 – 12/10

Sunday, Dec. 9

7 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. – Deck the Halls

9:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:35 a.m. – Life-Size

12:40 p.m. – Life-Size 2

2:45 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:35 p.m. – Love the Coopers



Monday, Dec. 10

7 a.m. – This Christmas

11 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

12 p.m. – Love the Coopers

2:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:40 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9p.m. – No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)

12 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

12/11 – 12/13

Tuesday, Dec. 11

7 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

11 a.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

12:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

6:25 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

8:30 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

12 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure



Wednesday, Dec. 12

7 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

1:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

3 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

4:30 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

6:30 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo

9p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12 a.m. – Call Me Claus



Thursday, Dec. 13

7 a.m. – Call Me Claus

11 a.m. – No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

1:05 p.m. – This Christmas

3:40 p.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

5:45 p.m. – The Holiday

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

12 a.m. – Deck the Halls

12/14 – 12/15

Friday, Dec. 14

7 a.m. – The Family Stone

11 a.m. – Angels Sing

1:05 p.m. – The Mistle-tones

3:10 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

5:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls

7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:30 p.m. – The Family Stone



Saturday, Dec. 15

7 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:40 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

4:40 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

6:45 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – Life-Size 2

12/16 – 12/17

Sunday, Dec. 16

7 a.m. – A Belle for Christmas

8 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story

2 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:05 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3

6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

11:20 p.m. – A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)



Monday, Dec. 17

7 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

8 a.m. – Angels Sing

11 a.m. – Call Me Claus

1 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:05 p.m. – Deck the Halls

5:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:55 p.m. – Paddington

12 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12/18 – 12/19

Tuesday, Dec. 18

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

8 a.m. – Call Me Claus

10 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:35 a.m. – Paddington

1:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas

5:45 p.m. – The Holiday

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

12 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas



Wednesday, Dec. 19

7 a.m. – Snow

8 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11 a.m. – The Family Stone

1 p.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

2 p.m. – The Holiday

5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

11:55 p.m. – Life-Size

12/20 – 12/21

Thursday, Dec. 20

7 a.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special

8:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. – Life-Size

1:30 p.m. – Life-Size 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

6:40 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles

9:20 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

11:25 p.m. – Life-Size 2

1:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol



Friday, Dec. 21

7 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10 a.m. – The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)

10:30 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too

11 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:30 p.m. – Love the Coopers

3 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift

5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

12/22 – 12/23

Saturday, Dec. 22

7 a.m. – A Miracle on Christmas Lake

9:40 a.m. – The Santa Clause

11:50 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:55 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

2:25 p.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

2:55 p.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:25 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks



Sunday, Dec. 23

7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

9:40 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:45 a.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

12:15 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:20 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

3 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55 p.m. – Life-Size 2

12/24 – 12/25

Monday, Dec. 24

7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:05 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

4:1 0 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause

12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause



Tuesday, Dec. 25

7 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing

7:30 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

8 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:40 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:5 0 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:55 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)

12 a.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride