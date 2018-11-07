Freeform’s Complete 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

With 31 Nights of Halloween come and gone, Freeform‘s 25 Days of Christmas schedule is here to spread the Christmas cheer.
Officially announced by the network Wednesday morning, the annual holiday lineup includes Christmas classics like Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Santa Clause. There is also a sprinkling of fresh new additions, promising a full 25 days to help get viewers in the Christmas spirit.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The holiday lineup is getting an extended run this year, with the sleigh bells starting to ring at the network on Nov. 1 with Freeform’s Kickoff to Christmas schedule, a 30-day schedule full of holiday spirit that will lead into the classic Christmas schedule.
So grab your best ugly Christmas sweater, a cup of hot chocolate and scroll through the complete 25 Days of Christmas schedule.
12/1 – 12/2
Saturday, Dec. 1
7 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:05 a.m. – Home Alone 3
11:10 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
1:15 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:20 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
5:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
7:35 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. – Life-Size
Sunday, Dec. 2
7 a.m. – Home Alone 3
8 a.m. – Eight Crazy Nights
11 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1:05 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
2:35 p.m. – Life-Size
4:40 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9p.m. – Life-Size 2 (Network Television Premiere)
11 p.m. – The Holiday
12/3 – 12/4
Monday, Dec. 3
7 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
12 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas
2:10 p.m. – The Holiday
5:25 p.m. – Life-Size 2
7:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:30 p.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform Premiere)
12 a.m. – The Family Stone
Tuesday, Dec. 4
7 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 a.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
11:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers
2:05 p.m. – The Family Stone
4:10 p.m. – This Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 a.m. – Home Alone 3
12/5 – 12/6
Wednesday, Dec. 5
7 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
8 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
11 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12 p.m. – Home Alone 3
2 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
4:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:10 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)
Thursday, Dec. 6
7 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
12 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
2:05 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
3:10 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:50 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
6:55 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
8:55 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
12 a.m. – Call Me Claus
12/7 – 12/8
Friday, Dec. 7
7:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
11 a.m. – Call Me Claus
1:10 p.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
3:15 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
5:15 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
7:20 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
9:50 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:55 p.m. – A Belle for Christmas (Freeform Premiere)
Saturday, Dec. 8
7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
8 a.m. – A Belle for Christmas
10:10 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
12:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls
2:20 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
4:25 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:30 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
8 p.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform Premiere)
9p.m. – The Santa Clause
11 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12/9 – 12/10
Sunday, Dec. 9
7 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 a.m. – Deck the Halls
9:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
10:35 a.m. – Life-Size
12:40 p.m. – Life-Size 2
2:45 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:35 p.m. – Love the Coopers
Monday, Dec. 10
7 a.m. – This Christmas
11 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
12 p.m. – Love the Coopers
2:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
4:40 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9p.m. – No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (Network Television Premiere)
12 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
12/11 – 12/13
Tuesday, Dec. 11
7 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
7:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors
11 a.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
12:35 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
2:40 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:20 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
6:25 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
8:30 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo
12 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
Wednesday, Dec. 12
7 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
11:30 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
1:30 p.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
3 p.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
4:30 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
6:30 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo
9p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12 a.m. – Call Me Claus
Thursday, Dec. 13
7 a.m. – Call Me Claus
11 a.m. – No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
1:05 p.m. – This Christmas
3:40 p.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs
5:45 p.m. – The Holiday
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause
12 a.m. – Deck the Halls
12/14 – 12/15
Friday, Dec. 14
7 a.m. – The Family Stone
11 a.m. – Angels Sing
1:05 p.m. – The Mistle-tones
3:10 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
5:15 p.m. – Deck the Halls
7:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:30 p.m. – The Family Stone
Saturday, Dec. 15
7 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10:30 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
2:40 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
4:40 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
6:45 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. – Life-Size 2
12/16 – 12/17
Sunday, Dec. 16
7 a.m. – A Belle for Christmas
8 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
11 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story
2 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 2
4:05 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story 3
6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
11:20 p.m. – A Miracle on Christmas Lake (Freeform Premiere)
Monday, Dec. 17
7 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
8 a.m. – Angels Sing
11 a.m. – Call Me Claus
1 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
3:05 p.m. – Deck the Halls
5:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
7:15 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:55 p.m. – Paddington
12 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
12/18 – 12/19
Tuesday, Dec. 18
7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
8 a.m. – Call Me Claus
10 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:35 a.m. – Paddington
1:35 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 p.m. – The Truth About Christmas
5:45 p.m. – The Holiday
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause
12 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas
Wednesday, Dec. 19
7 a.m. – Snow
8 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze
11 a.m. – The Family Stone
1 p.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
2 p.m. – The Holiday
5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
11:55 p.m. – Life-Size
12/20 – 12/21
Thursday, Dec. 20
7 a.m. – Pop Up Santa Holiday Special
8:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
10 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:30 a.m. – Life-Size
1:30 p.m. – Life-Size 2
3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
5:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
6:40 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s The Incredibles
9:20 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
11:25 p.m. – Life-Size 2
1:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
Friday, Dec. 21
7 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10 a.m. – The Doc McStuffins Christmas Special (Freeform Premiere)
10:30 a.m. – Winnie the Pooh and Christmas Too
11 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
11:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:30 p.m. – Love the Coopers
3 p.m. – Ice Age: Continental Drift
5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. – No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
12/22 – 12/23
Saturday, Dec. 22
7 a.m. – A Miracle on Christmas Lake
9:40 a.m. – The Santa Clause
11:50 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
1:55 p.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
2:25 p.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing
2:55 p.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
3:25 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
7:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
9:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
11:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, Dec. 23
7 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
7:30 a.m. – Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
9:40 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11:45 a.m. – Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
12:15 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
1:20 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
3 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause
7:10 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
11:55 p.m. – Life-Size 2
12/24 – 12/25
Monday, Dec. 24
7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
12:30 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:05 p.m. – Jingle All the Way 2
4:1 0 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
6:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause
12 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Tuesday, Dec. 25
7 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing
7:30 a.m. – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
8 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:40 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:40 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks
4:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause
6:5 0 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:55 p.m. – Disney’s The Lion King (1994)
12 a.m. – Disney’s The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride