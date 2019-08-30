Franco Columbu, ‘Terminator’ Actor and Former Mr. Olympia, Dead at 78

Franco Columbu, a two-time Mr. Olympia bodybuilder, died on Friday in a boating incident in his native Italy. Columbu was a close friend of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s and appeared in The Terminator and Conan the Barbarian with Schwarzenegger. Columbu was 78 years old.

I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend. https://t.co/X3GhZKlgAd — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 30, 2019

According to reports in Italy, Columbu died in an incident at sea off the coast of Sardinia. He was taken to a hospital in Olbia, where he died.

Schwarzenegger shared a long tribute to Columbu, who played an important part in the actor’s early career in Europe.

“You’ve heard me say that I don’t like when people call me a self-made man. You’ve even heard me say that you’re part of the reason I could never accept that label. But I wanted you to know why,” Schwarzenegger wrote in an open letter to Columbu. “From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way.”

Schwarzenegger later wrote, “I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons — we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you.”

Schwarzenegger vowed to “be there” for Columbu’s family.

Columbu, who was born in Sardinia, made his professional weightlifting debut in 1968 and won the Mr. Olympia title in 1976, the year after Schwarzenegger retired for the first time. Columbu succeeded Schwarzenegger again in 1981, when he took the Mr. Olympia title a second time. He retired later that year.

Although not as successful in the entertainment industry as Schwarzenegger, Columbu made several appearances in movies, beginning in 1976. In 1982, he appeared in Conan the Barbarian and in 1984, he had a small role in The Terminator, both starring Schwarzenegger. His other credits include The Running Man, Last Man Standing, Beretta’s Island and Big Top Pee-wee.

Columbu also appeared in Hollywood Salutes Arnold Schwarzenegger: A Cinemateque Tribute. He was best man at Schwarzenegger’s wedding to Maria Shriver in 1986.

Columbu is survived by his wife, Deborah, and daughter, Maria.

Photo credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images