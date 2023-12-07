First Look of Sebastian Stan's Look to Portray Donald Trump Leaks

Sebastian Stan looks nearly unrecognizable as former President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the actor was seen for the first time on set and in costume as a younger version of the former president for The Apprentice, an upcoming biopic reportedly about Trump's real estate career in the 1970s and 1980s.

To step into the shoes of the former president and reality TV star, Stan donned a suit, tie, long black coat, and, of course, Trump's famous blond pompadour hairstyle. In one image, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star was photographed standing and looking off into the distance as the crew worked behind him. In other images obtained by the New York Post, which you can view here, the actor was spotted eating a sandwich and enjoying a Coke.

The film is billed as "an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers," according to the official logline, per Variety.

Along with Stan, the movie also stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jeremy Strong (Succession) as lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn and Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as the former president's first wife Ivana Trump. The Apprentice is directed by Ali Abbasi, who worked as a director on HBO's The Last of Us and made 2022's Holy Spider. The movie is written by Gabriel Sherman, an author and reporter known for his 2017 book The Loudest Voice in the Room, a biography of Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

The film is produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films. Executive Producers are Grant S. Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer, in association with Kinematics as the financier; Mark Rapaport Founder/CEO and Emanuel Nuñez/President. Production on The Apprentice began in early December as Trump stands trial in New York for fraud. The former president is currently under multiple indictments in multiple cases, though he is still campaigning to get his office back in 2024 as the current Republican frontrunner for 2024. A release date for The Apprentice is not yet set.