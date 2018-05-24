First ‘John Wick 3’ Footage With Keanu Reeves Leaks

The first footage from John Wick: Chapter 3 has leaked, giving fans a look at Keanu Reeves in action.

In the footage shared by The Daily Mail, Reeves can be seen filming an action scene that sees his titular character being overpowered by what appears to be an fellow assassin. It’s probably safe to assume that Wick’s incapacitation is momentary, albeit foreboding.

The new footage from the set of the film also gives fans a brief glimpse at a couple of other returning stars from the first two films, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

In other recent John Wick: Chapter 3 news, a number of new cast members have been added to the film, including Anjelica Huston and Asia Kate Dillon.

Huston has appeared in films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, The Witches and the Addams Family franchise. She will playing The Director.

Dillon is most well-known as Brandy from Orange is the New Black, but also appears on Showtime’s Billions as Taylor Mason. Dillon will be playing The Adjudicator.

In addition to Huston and Dillon, it was also recently revealed that Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) has joined the cast of the film.

Berry shared the news herself in a post in Instagram, revealing a photo of a card that reads, “See you in a year, Mr. Wick.”

There’s no word at this time on what her role in the film will be, but a post shared by both Berry and the films official Twitter account suggested that her character will be named Sofia.

The film’s release date — May 17, 2019 — was recently announced, and came on the heels of a set photo that the film’s cinematographer, Dan Laustsen shared, which featured a clapperboard bearing the previously rumored title of the franchise’s third installment, John Wick 3: Parabellum.

In Latin, the term “Parabellum” means “prepare for war.” It is derived from the phrase, Si vis pacem, para bellum, which translates to, “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The insinuation here seems to be that everyone’s favorite canine-avenging hitman is not just facing off against a handful of gangsters or gun-toting baddies, but likely a mob army of some kind, which is certainly in line with the end of the previous film.

It is also possible that John Wick 3: Parabellum was simply a new working title for the film. A previous working title for John Wick 3 was listed as Alpha Cop.

The first film was simply tiled John Wick, and the second John Wick: Chapter 2, so while all these subtitles make for fun speculation it stands to reason that the new film appears to be officially titled John Wick: Chapter 3, as that is the way it is styled on the film’s Twitter page.