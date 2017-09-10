Watch: First ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Teaser Released

The first teaser trailer for the third installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, has been released.

The teaser shares a glimpse of what fans can expect from the movie, which will follow Anatasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) adjusting to being the wife of the controlling Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan).

We see the couple exchanging vows and then set off to a private jet owned by Christian.

“You own this?” Anatasia asks.

Christian replies, “We own this.”

We then see the two set off to a tropical locale. From there we see shots of an intense car chase, someone possibly being kidnapped and, of course, some erotic moments.

Fifty Shades Freed will be released on Feb. 9, 2018. Both proceeding films in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, are available digitally/physically.