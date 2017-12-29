New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer Released

Fifty Shades fans get a fresh glimpse into the lives of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) with the latest trailer, released Thursday.

The clips from the third installment of the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, reveal the film’s overarching themes of rough romance, mystery and thrill.

Of course, the latest trailer teases shots of the couple’s wedding and BDSM-style sexual antics, but it also packs some serious drama regarding their past (and present) love affairs.

Ana’s ex-companion Jack returns to cause danger to the newlyweds, leading to a wild car chase, a glimpse of Ana packing a gun and a shot of an aggressive kidnapping scene that shows a mystery blonde tied to a chair.

Meanwhile, Ana grills Christian, asking, “Did you sleep with her?” She’s presumably talking about attractive architect Gia Matteo, whom they met after he purchased a rural stone mansion for his wife. From their first encounter, Ana could tell Gia has her eyes on Christian’s prize.

Another recent teaser photo from the film revealed a more intimate look at Ana’s wedding dress as she and Christian glide through their first dance, surrounded by friends.

Spend Christmas with the one that matters most. #FiftyShadesFreed pic.twitter.com/TSfivhDowE — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) December 25, 2017

Though the film promises to pack action and mystery, Twitter fans are admittedly most excited to see millionaire Christian in a new role this time around: the role of sweet, protective husband.

#FiftyShadesFreed is 2 Months away! Which Christian are you most excited to see? — Fifty Shades Freed (@FiftyShades) December 15, 2017

Luckily, Fifty Shades lovers have less that two months to wait.

The film hits theaters on February 9, 2018, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Until then, catch up on the first two sexy installments in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker, available now.