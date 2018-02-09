‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Aiming for $40M Opening Weekend

It has been reported that Fifty Shades Freed is aiming to bring in an estimated $40 million on its opening weekend.

Initially the third film of the Fifty Shades trilogy was projecting to bring in anywhere from $33 million to $39 million, but according to Deadline the new projections put it squarely in the $40 million range.

Fifty Shades Darker, the second film in the series, was released one year ago on Feb. 10, and brought in close to $47 million on its opening weekend.

That number was significantly down from the $85 million opening weekend that the first Fifty Shades of Grey scored on its opening weekend back in 2015.

Jamie Dornan recently revealed that there is no full-frontal nudity in Fifty Shades Freed and he went on to explain why.

Speaking about rumors that he was offered $1 million to show more of his manhood, after allowing a glimpse of it in Fifty Shades of Grey, Dornan laughed and joked, “It was $30 million — to show one testicle.”

“No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude?” he added. “That didn’t happen.”

Dornan then explained that he was never opposed to showing more, if it was crucial to the plot, saying, “I don’t know if I said I wouldn’t. You see my a— quite a lot. That doesn’t really bother me. You see a lot of [Dakota Johnson’s] t—. I would show my t— if I had them. I just thought, ‘We don’t need to be flashing the rest if it’s not essential to the story. We’re not making porn, as much as people think we are.”

Interestingly, it was also reported that during a previous Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen interview, Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele in the franchise, stated that she was also not opposed to Dornan exposing his business.

In a separate new interview, Dornan revealed that he is done with the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise for good. The actor who plays Christian Grey in the trilogy of films said that he’s getting “too old” to keep doing it.

When asked if the new movie will be the “last one,” Dornan said, “Um yeah, I think so. I don’t think there’s any…I mean there’s no other books. [E.L. James] wrote the first two books again from Christian’s perspective, but I guess we’ve already seen…we’ve done those films, the same story, so they won’t do that again.”

“Unless Erica keeps writing, but Dakota [Johnson] and I are…particularly me, I’m gettin’ too old for…for this,” the 35-year-old actor added.