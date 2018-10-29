‘Fast and Furious’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Shaw’s Sister in New Spinoff Photo

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed a photo of Deckard Shaw’s sister in a new photo from the set of the Fast and Furious spinoff.

In the picture shared to Johnson’s Instagram page, the actor — who plays Luke Hobbs in the franchise — shared a photo of himself with actress Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Mission: Impossible – Fallout).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In our Fast & Furious spin-off, HOBBS & SHAW, I have a new friend.

Meet ‘Hattie Shaw’ played by my homegirl, [Kirby],” Johnson wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Hattie loves the following: Longs walks on the beach. Being a bad ass MI6 Operative. Drinking tequila with Hobbs. And not in that order,” he continued. “Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by [Jason Statham]. “

“It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs. His pain makes me very happy,” Johnson jokingly added. “But what makes me happier is welcoming this crazy talented actress and cool chick to our movie. Havin’ a blast together. Building out the franchise step by step.”

The new photo of Kirby’s character comes a few weeks after Johnson shared the first photos of Idris Elba’s villainous Brixton, “an international terrorist leader and a criminal mastermind who comes across with Hobbs and Shaw.”

“I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling [winky face emoticon] that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains,” Johnson stated in the caption on his reveal photo of Elba’s character.

“A pleasure to introduce the man himself [Idris Elba] we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW,” he went on to write. “The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS.”

“So cool having my brother [Idris Elba] come and play in our sandbox,” Johnson continued. “This one’s been years in the making!! As I always say, we either gonna get along or we gonna get it on… and f— getting along.”

Hobbs & Shaw is being directed by David Leitch (Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2), and was written by Fast & Furious franchise writing-vet Chris Morgan (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious).

Hobbs and Shaw is currently scheduled to be released Aug. 2, 2019.