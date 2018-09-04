‘Fast & Furious’: New Details on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Spinoff Revealed

New details have been revealed for Hobbs and Shaw, the Fast & Furious spinoff staring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

While speaking to Collider, Hiram Garcia — the President of Seven Bucks Productions, Johnson’s production company — divulged some information about the upcoming film.

“The banter between these two guys is going to be so fun. These two guys that just want to kick each other’s a—es so bad the whole time, but you know, duty calls,” Garcia said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

He also revealed that when they “created that Hobbs character for Fast Five” they thought there would be a chance to see him have other adventures away from the confines of the Fast and Furious films.

“After the several movies that we did, it felt like the time was right after Fate of the Furious, and people really responded to Dwayne and Jason’s chemistry on screen and the fun that we started to find with them,” Garcia continued.

“So I think what you’ll find in this movie that’s a little bit different is obviously there’s going to be elements that you’re used to seeing in the Fast and Furious world, but we’re starting to slide it. We’re definitely carving our own path,” he went on to say. “You’re going to feel the connection of the universes, but you’re still going to definitely feel that this a movie that stands on its own, that’s kind of forming its own unique path.”

Garcia later said that he believes “audiences are going to go crazy” over the “the chemistry of Dwayne and Jason together.”

“Not only does the movie have all the elements that you typically would love from the Fast and Furious movies, like the set pieces and the action and intensity, but man, the comedy and banter of these two guys, those elements that people love from Lethal Weapon and Tango and Cash of just two guys that just get on each other’s nerves the whole time while they’re trying to save the world,” he explained. “It’s a lot of fun.”

Elaborating on his film comparisons, Garcia confirmed that Hobbs and Shaw will certainly feel a lot like a buddy-cop movie.

“Look, Hobbs and Shaw, they’re guys that you kind of started to feel it in Fate of the Furious, like even though they were kind of getting along near the end, they ultimately just want to kick each other’s a—es, and they both feel that each one can win,” he stated. “So when you have that element constantly percolating between these two extreme outlets during this journey, it makes for explosive scenes and some great friction and comedy.”

Fans can see all the action and humor for themselves when Hobbs and Shaw is released in theaters in August 2019.