‘Fast and the Furious’ Hobbs Spin-Off Teaser Trailer Released

It’s official: The @FastFurious franchise is expanding w/ a #HOBBS spinoff, coming July 2019. #SevenBucksProd is fired up for this chapter👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/MP3WwfS7dR — Seven Bucks Prod (@SevenBucksProd) October 9, 2017

The first teaser for the upcoming Fast and the Furious spin-off movie has been released.

The untitled film will focus on Luke Hobbs (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham). It was revealed that the film would be released on July 26, 2019, which meant the ninth entry in the Fast franchise would be moved to 2020.

The above teaser was shared by Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, which will have a role behind the film.

“It’s official: The (Fast and the Furious) franchise is expanding w/ a Hobbs spin-off, coming July 2019,” the company said. “(We are) fired up for this chapter.”

The teaser shows clips from the stars prison face-off in The Fate of the Furious spliced in with title cards highlighting Hobbs, Shaw and the release date.

“Let me tell you something,” Hobbs says in the scene. “Me and you, one-on-one. I will beat your ass like a Cherokee drum.”

Shaw replies, “Maybe one day we’ll find out.”

The spin-off film has already stirred up some controversy between members of the Fast cast, most notably Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pearce.

“Congratulations to [The Rock] and your brother-in-law aka Seven Bucks producing partner [Hiram Garcia] for making the Fast and the Furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote.

Johnson responded by saying, “My goal from day one was to come in and create an exciting/fun character for the fans, elevate the franchise and build it out.”

