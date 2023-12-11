'Fast Charlie' Director Reflects on Filming James Caan's Final Movie: 'He Was Back in the Saddle'

Fast Charlie is a brand new crime thriller staring Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin, wherein they play Charlie "Fast Charlie" Swift and Marcie Kramer, an unlikely duo who has to outwit a low-level mobster while recovering Charlie's kidnapped mentor and get revenge for his murdered crew. The movie stars late legendary actor James Caan in the role of Stan Mullen — Charlie's mentor and friend — in his last-ever on-screen film role. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Fast Charlie director Phillip Noyce, who told us that he never thought this would be Caan's last movie role, saying, "He was back in the saddle."

When we asked Noyce if he had any idea during filming that this might end up being Cann's final movie, he replied, "None whatsoever." He then added, "Although, when I think back now, I think that maybe he was drawing on what he knew about his mortality. Because he did pass just nine weeks after he finished shooting." Noyce continued. "He came to us like a kid. A kid in a candy store. He was back in the saddle. He was more enthusiastic. So energetic."

Once the cameras got to rolling, though, Caan would tap into his character's frailty with ease, Noyce said. "When he would act, of course, he was completely the opposite," the filmmaker recalled. "You know. Lost in a sort of haze of dementia... I'd say cut and back would come the kid again. I think he knew more than he was letting on. Of course. I think he used that in the character that he etched for us."

Noyce also said that he doesn't think anyone else could have played the role of Stan as well as Caan. "Again, later when I'm looking at the film in the editing room," he said, "and I'm looking at him and thinking about his performance, I'm thinking, 'Wow. Is that what he was going through? Is he channeling his real life or was the guy that was there when I said cut, the kid in the candy store, is that what he was like? Or was he hiding what he was going through? Were we making a documentary?'"

"In fact, I don't know the answer because he's such a consummate actor," Noyce added. "Maybe he was acting the kid. Maybe he was acting the guy that didn't have a care in the world. Or maybe he... I don't know."

