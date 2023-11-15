James Caan's Final Movie Role Revealed in 'Fast Charlie' Trailer

Late acting legend James Caan's final movie role has been revealed in the new trailer for Fast Charlie. Based on the novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler, Fast Charlie stars Pierce Brosnan as Charlie Swift — aka "Fast Charlie" — a fixer who must "fight to protect the legacy" of his best friend and mentor, Stan Mullen, played by Caan. The film also stars Morena Baccarin, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Toby Huss, and Sharon Gless, and is directed by Phillip Noyce from a screenplay by Richard Wenk

Per the film's official synopsis, Charlie finds himself with a big problem: "The target he's whacked is missing his head. And he must prove it's the intended target to the man who paid for the hit – New Orleans' most prominent and most ruthless mobster, Beggar Mercado (Akinnagbe). Charlie enlists Marcie Kramer (Baccarin), the victim's ex-wife and a woman with the backbone and skillset Charlie needs. Dragging Marcie back into a past she was determined to escape sends the two of them on a wild and unpredictable odyssey that's unexpectedly amusing, action-propelled, and ultimately heartfelt. Along the way, Charlie and Marcie fight to protect the legacy of Charlie's best friend and mentor, Stan Mullen (Caan), while bringing down Beggar and his entire operation."

Caan passed away in July 2022 after suffering a heart attack caused by coronary artery disease. He was 82. At the time of his death, Caan also had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure. His family issued a message via the late actor's personal Twitter account, sharing the sad news with fans that Caan passed away. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Following his death many of Caan's peers came out to mourn the Hollywood icon, including actress Molly Sims, who played his daughter in the NBC series Las Vegas. "I could not be more proud than to have played his daughter," she wrote in an Instagram post. "He was tough as nails on me but taught me the art of acting and I felt so lucky to go to 'acting school' with him every week. (though I'm not sure he felt the same lol) He was a legend."

"His stories were legendary. His acting was like playing tennis," Sims continued. "I never knew what he would throw back to me in a scene, but boy did it make me better than I ever thought I could be. (FYI I still use my hands too much lol). You made those around you better, and you were the best TV dad I could've had. You will be so missed. Rip my friend."