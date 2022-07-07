James Caan's Final Film Project Revealed

James Caan's fans have not seen the last of the legendary actor. Caan left behind a complete movie, Fast Charlie, before his death on Wednesday. The thriller was directed by Patriot Games filmmaker Phillip Noyce and co-stars Pierce Brosnan. Screen Media has distribution rights for Fast Charlie and they aim to release the film in 2023.

Fast Charlie was filmed in New Orleans and is based on the novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler, reports Deadline. Brosnan stars as Charlie Swift, who works for Caan's aging mob boss, Stan. After a rival mob boss kills Stan and the rest of Charlie's team, Charlie seeks revenge and will stop at nothing to see justice done among criminals. Gbenga Akkinagbe, Morena Baccarin, and Toby Huss also star.

Richard Wenk (The Equalizer, The Magnificent Seven) wrote the script. Daniel Grodnick and Mitchell Welch are the producers. Screen Media's David Fannon and Seth Needle; Foresight Unlimited's Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe; and David Nagelberg are the executive producers. UTA Independent Film Group handled the financing.

Caan never retired and continued acting after turning 80. His last movie released before his death was Queen Bees, a romantic comedy starring Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margaret, Christopher Lloyd, and Jane Curtin. He also starred in the 2018 crime drama Out of Blue. He also starred in two JL Ranch movies for the Hallmark Channel, released in 2016 and 2020.

Caan's family announced his death on Thursday. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," the statement read. "The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time." A cause of death was not announced. Caan was 82.

Caan starred in countless classic films during his career, including El Dorado, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Rollerball, Thief, Misery, Bottle Rocket, and Elf. In 1971, he starred as football player Brian Piccolo in Brian's Song, opposite Billy Dee Williams as Gayle Sayers. Brian's Song remains one of the most iconic made-for-television films in history and earned both Caan and Williams Emmy nominations. "Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy," Williams tweeted, alongside a recent photo with Caan.

Many other members of the Hollywood community responded to Caan's death, including Caan's onscreen Godfather brother, Al Pacino. "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend," Pacino said in a statement to Deadline. "It's hard to believe that he won't be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I'm gonna miss him."