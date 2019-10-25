‘Fast and Furious 9’: Every Character That’s Returning

It has been more than two years since The Fate of the Furious raced into theaters, but fans now only have six months to wait until Fast and Furious 9 opens. As many will be excited to known, many of the franchises most beloved stars will be returned for the new film, along with a couple new faces as well. The film will once again be directed by Justin Lin (Fast and Furious 3-6), and is written by Chris Morgan and Daniel Casey.

Below, fans will find a list of every Fast & Furious character that we know is returning.

Scroll down to check it out

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has been playing Dominic Toretto since the first Fast and Furious film in 2001.

To date, he has appeared in every film of the franchise except two: 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Hobbs & Shaw.

He will once agin get behind the wheel in Fast & Furious 9.

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez stars as Letty Ortiz in the Fast films, but after appearing in the first one, she skipped the next couple.

Rodriguez eventually came back for Fast & Furious, the fourth film, and has appeared in every main Fast movie since (although in Fast Five she was only seen through a photo).

Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson plays Roman Pearce, and similare to Rodreguez’s character, he has only been in certain Fast films.

He first turned up in 2 Fast 2 Furious, and then came back for Fast Five. He’s appeared in every main Fast movie since then.

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster has not acted in a Fast film since Furious 7, but is reported to be returning for Fast & Furious 9.

She initially appeared the first film — alongside Diesel, Rodriguez, and Paul Walker — but then did not come back until Fast & Furious.

She then starred in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, and Furious 7, but only appeared in a photo in The Fate of the Furious.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Nathalie Emmanuel plays a hacktivist named Ramsey, and appeared in Furious 7, as well as The Fate of the Furious.

She is said to be returning for Fast & Furious 9.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron made her Fast debut as Cipher, the main villain, in Fate of the Furious.

She will once ahgain be returning to take on Dom and his crew in Fast & Furious 9.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren also made her Fast debut in Fate of the Furious, palying Magdalene Shaw, mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw.

While she only had a cameo in that film, she also appeared in Hobbs & Shaw in a more significant role.

Ludacris, Lucas Black?

In additon to all the main Furious cast members we’ve already mentioned, rapper Ludacris — who plays Tej Parker — will also be coming back.

Ludacris first appeared in 2 Fast 2 Furious, then came back for Fast Five through Fate of the Furious.

There is also a rumor that Lucas Black, who portrays Sean Boswell, may appear, but that is unconfirmed. Black starred in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift in 2006, but has not had a main role in the series since.

He was referred to in Fast & Furious 6, and then came back for a cameo role in Furious 7.

Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 22, 2020 .