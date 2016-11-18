'Fantastic Beasts 3' Is Now Streaming

✖

The new Fantastic Beasts movie is already streaming on HBO Max, but it's hard to say if that means anything in particular for the future of the franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiered in theaters on Wednesday, April 6 and then dropped on HBO Max on Monday, May 30. Between the franchise's controversies and poor reviews, this may be our last trip to Hogwarts for quite some time.

Fantastic Beasts is a prequel spinoff of the Harry Potter franchise, but its time in the spotlight has not been nearly as magical. All three movies have been met with lukewarm reception by critics and fans, and their commercial success has dwindled with each installment. On top of that, these movies have to bear the weight of controversy thanks to author J.K. Rowling, former star Johnny Depp and current star Ezra Miller as well.

Naturally, some casual movie fans saw how quickly this title made the jump to streaming and assumed it was a reflection of its poor commercial performance. However, this has become pretty common for movies in the last couple of years – especially at Warner Bros. The studio released all of its movies on HBO Max at the same time they were released in theaters in 2021. The faster turn-around time since then seems to simply be their new strategy.

Still, the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise is certainly in question. The Secrets of Dumbledore earned about $396 million at box offices around the world on a $200 million production budget. Meanwhile, the movie has an average rating of 5.5 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes, with just 47 percent of the reviews counting as "positive."

There are certainly some fans out there who decided to skip this movie based on Rowling's increasing dedication to fighting against transgender rights wherever possible. Meanwhile, replacing Depp in this movie may have driven some of his die-hard fans away as well. Finally, the movie had to contend with a last-minute PR nightmare thanks to Miller, who was arrested for assault in Hawaii on the weekend of the premiere.

Rowling told fans that she expected the Fantastic Beasts story to span 5 films a few years ago, but that may not be the case anymore. Warner Bros. never officially ordered any sequels in advance, and according to a report by Variety, the studio planned to make its decision based on the performance of The Secrets of Dumbledore. So far, no announcements have been made. The movie is streaming now on HBO Max.