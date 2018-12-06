Fans Upset Over Sam Elliott’s Lack of Golden Globe Nomination for ‘A Star Is Born’

A Star Is Born gathered five nominations Thursday for the 2019 Golden Globes, but Sam Elliott’s snub left man fans angry on social media.

The film was one of the most celebrated projects by the Hollywood Foreign Press, including two nominations for Lady Gaga (Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama and Best Original Song for “Shallow”), two for Bradley Cooper (Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama and Best Director) and a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

The awards show, however, failed to recognize Elliott for his role as Jackson Maine’s (Cooper) older half-brother and manager Bobby Maine in the Supporting Actor category.

The snub inspired fans to express their outrage on social media, praising Elliott’s emotional performance.

“I just want to say Sam Elliot [sic] was robbed,” one user wrote, starting a conversation about the actor’s legacy.

“Sam Elliot [sic] should get all the awards male and female!” one user joked.

“Sam is the man, and they dropped the ball!” another user commented.

“He’s great but he’s barely in it. One more juicy scene would have gone a long way for him [regarding] awards methinks….” one user wrote, taking a devil’s advocate role.

One user even dragged Cooper’s performance when pitching why Elliott should have been nominated.

“Bradley Cooper getting nominated for impersonating Sam Elliott (just because the film is aware of this doesn’t necessarily make the performance good) while Elliott himself is snubbed is exactly what’s wrong with society today.”

Actors nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role included Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Sam Rockwell (Vice).

Aside from A Star is Born, fans were upset to see Elliott’s performance on Netflix’s beloved series The Ranch also overlooked. However, fans of the series remain excited for the premiere of Part 6 on Dec. 6.