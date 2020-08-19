'The Exorcist' Reboot Reportedly Coming in 2021

Hollywood is tapping back into its horror roots to revive an original movie, The Exorcist. In a story released by Deadline, the outlet notes that Morgan Creek Entertainment is preparing a reboot for the iconic film that will release some time in 2021. Besides a minor tidbit, there isn't much else known about what fans of the 1973 movie can expect when the newest iteration comes out next year.

The original told the story of a 12-year-old girl who found herself possessed by a demon and throughout the movie, her family and church leaders attempt to save her through a series of exorcisms. That film starred Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee. J. Cobb and Kitty Winn. Due to the nature of its success and lasting appeal to the horror industry, the movie ended up spawning a series, all of which based on the 1971 novel by William Peter Blatty. Four years after the original premiered, Exorcist II: The Heretic premiered, followed by The Exorcist III in 1990. A decade later, Exorcist: The Beginning dropped in 2004 and saw a follow-up film in 2005 come out called Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist. All five films had a different director with the final two films both having James G. Robinson as producer.

The movie franchise, particularly the first film, was so successful that it ended up leading to a television series. In 2016, Fox premiered The Exorcist TV series, which was created by Jeremy Slater and was based on the 1973 film. The series followed a pair of exorcists, who were played by Alfonso Herrera and Ben Daniels. The show ran for two seasons before being canceled.

Hollywood continues to dive back into its successful franchises for inspirations moving forward. With reports of The Exorcist being rebooted, this will be just the latest horror series expected to see a new face lift. Scream is reportedly set to see a reboot. The movie is expected to have David Arquette and Courtney Cox return, as well. There are not many details about what horror fans can expect from this latest installment, however, as it's not known if this will be a continuation of the franchise or a true reboot. In speaking with Variety, Arquette said he is "thrilled" to come back and play his character, Dewey, in the new movie, and he added that he was excited to team back up with his "Scream family," which could suggest more familiar faces will be returning.