Santa’s elves have been hard at work putting together some early Christmas presents for everyone to enjoy. They have been tweaking TV schedules and building in new movies to streaming platforms so that you don’t have to wait for the big man in the red suit to climb down your chimney for your holiday cheer to begin.

Along with some holiday favorites, like A Christmas Story, this year’s Yuletide gifts include an abundance of genres. Those who prefer documentaries will be covered with Netflix‘s Tunisian Victory, which explores the story of British and American troops joining forces to liberate a Nazi stranglehold in North Africa during the holiday season of 1942.

There’s even a taste of horror this holiday season for those still stuck in Halloween. From family dramas to Christmas classics and everything in between, there’s sure to be something to hold your interest during the cold winter month.

So stock up on the hot cocoa and put on your warmest sweater, because here’s every holiday movie playing on every channel and streaming platform.

Already Available

A Christmas Detour (Netflix)

A Christmas Horror Story (Netflix)

A Christmas Prince (Netflix)

A Christmas Story (Amazon Video)

A Wish For Christmas (Netflix)

Angel of Christmas (Netflix)

Babes in Toyland (Netflix)

Bad Santa (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (Hulu)

Christmas Eve (Netflix)

Deck the Halls (Netflix)

Die Hard (Amazon Video)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (HBO)

Elf (Amazon Video)

Gremlins (Amazon Video)

Happy Christmas (Netflix)

Hector (Netflix)

Holiday Joy (Netflix)

Home Alone (HBO)

I’ll Be Home For Christmas (Netflix)

It’s a Wonderful Life (Amazon Video)

Jingle all the Way (Netflix)

Krampus: The Christmas Devil (Netflix)

Last Holiday (Netflix)

Look Who’s Talking Now (Netflix)

Mandie and the Forgotten Christmas (Netflix)

Miracle on 34th Street (Amazon Video)

Miracle on 34th Street (Netflix)

Misery (Amazon Video)

Once Upon a Holiday (Netflix)

Pettersson and Findus 2 (Netflix)

Santa Claws (Netflix)

Scrooged! (Netflix)

Snow Day (Netflix)

The Good Witch’s Gift (Netflix)

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (Netflix)

The Muppets Christmas Carol (HBO)

The Night Before (Netflix)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Netflix)

The Year Without a Santa Clause (Amazon Video)

Tunisian Victory (Netflix)

Uncle Nick (Netflix)

Zip & Zap and the Captain’s Island (Netflix)

11/22 – 11/23

Nov. 22

5:00 p.m. – Silent Night (Chiller)

5:00 p.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

5:20 p.m. – Scent of a Woman (HBO Signature)

6:00 p.m. – Coming Home for Christmas (Hallmark)

8:00 p.m. – A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (ABC)

8:00 p.m. – With Love, Christmas (Hallmark)

8:00 p.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

8:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

10:00 p.m. – Marry Me at Christmas (Hallmark)

10:00 p.m. – A Royal Family Christmas (TV One)

11:00 p.m. – Silent Night (Chiller)

11:00 p.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

11:15 p.m. – The Night Before (Starz Encore)

11:35 p.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

Nov. 23

12:00 a.m. – Royal Christmas (Hallmark)

12:45 a.m. – Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (Showtime)

2:00 a.m. – Once Upon a Holiday (Hallmark)

2:00 a.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

2:47 a.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

4:00 a.m. – Black Christmas (Flix)

4:00 a.m. –Christmas at Cartwright’s (Hallmark)

4:22 a.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

5:00 a.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

5:30 a.m. -King of the Hill (Thanksgiving) (Cartoon Network)

5:57 a.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

6:00 a.m. –Best Christmas Party Ever (Hallmark)

6:52 a.m. –Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Starz)

7:00 a.m. –Home Alone (Freeform)

7:00 a.m. – The High Chaparral (Thanksgiving) (INSP)

7:32 a.m. –Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

8:00 a.m. –Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas (PBS)

8:00 a.m. – Ice Sculpture Christmas (Hallmark)

8:00 a.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

8:13 a.m. – Jingle All the Way (Starz Comedy)

9:07 a.m. –Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

10:00 a.m. – A Bride for Christmas (Hallmark)

10:30 a.m. – Love the Coopers (The Movie Channel Xtra)

10:43 a.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

10:53 a.m. – The Night Before (Starz Encore)

11:00 a.m. –A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

11:30 a.m. –National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

12:00 p.m. – Miss Christmas (Hallmark)

12:20 p.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

2:00 p.m. –Love You Like Christmas (Hallmark)

2:00 p.m. – A Happy Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

2:00 p.m. – A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion (INSP)

3:34 p.m. –Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

4:00 p.m. –Christmas List (Hallmark)

4:10 p.m. –Home Alone (Freeform)

5:11 p.m. –Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

6:00 p.m. – The Sweetest Christmas (Hallmark)

6:00 p.m. -America’s Funniest Home Videos (Thanksgiving) (WGN)

6:28 p.m. –Jingle All the Way (Starz Comedy)

6:40 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

6:48 p.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

7:00 p.m. –Christmas in the Air (Hallmark Movies)

7:05 p.m. – Almost Christmas (HBO Signature)

8:00 p.m. –The Mistletoe Inn (Hallmark)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (Lifetime)

8:25 p.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

8:50 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

9:00 p.m. –Hearts of Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

10:00 p.m. – A Gift to Remember (Hallmark)

10:45 p.m. – Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (Showtime 2)

11:00 p.m. – Operation Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

11/24 – 11/25

Nov. 24

12:02 a.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (Lifetime)

1:00 a.m. – Christmas Homecoming (Hallmark Movies)

2:00 a.m.- A Boyfriend for Christmas (Hallmark)

2:30 a.m. – The Christmas Experience (TBN)

3:00 a.m. – A Bramble House Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

4:00 a.m. – Help for the Holidays (Hallmark)

4:15 a.m. – Love Finds Andy Hardy (TCM)

5:00 a.m. – Angel of Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

6:00 a.m. – Christmas Incorporated (Hallmark)

7:00 a.m.- Angels and Ornaments (Hallmark Movies)

7:15 a.m. – Wonderland (HBO Zone)

7:30 a.m. – Arthur Christmas (Freeform)

8:00 a.m. – Christmas in Homestead (Hallmark)

9:00 a.m. – Christmas in the Air (Hallmark Movies)

10:00 a.m. – A Christmas Story 2 (CMT)

10:00 a.m. – A Christmas Melody (Hallmark)

11:00 a.m. – I’ll Be Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

11:05 a.m. – Almost Christmas (HBO Zone)

12:00 a.m. – Love Actually (CMT)

12:00 a.m. – Enchanted Christmas (Hallmark)

1:00 p.m. – A Song for Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

2:00 p.m. – Crown for Christmas (Hallmark)

2:51 p.m.- Nothing Like the Holidays (Starz Encore Family)

3:00 p.m. – The Holiday (CMT)

3:00 p.m. – A Princess for Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

4:00 p.m. – A December Bride (Hallmark)

5:00 p.m. – The Perfect Christmas Present (Hallmark Movies)

6:00 p.m. – Love Actually (CMT)

6:00 p.m. – With Love, Christmas (Hallmark)

7:00 p.m. – The Christmas Card (Hallmark Movies)

8:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (ABC)

8:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman (CBS)

8:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas Under the Stars (BYUTV)

8:00 p.m. – Finding Santa (Hallmark)

8:30 p.m. – Frosty Returns (CBS)

9:00 p.m. – The Holiday (CMT)

9:00 p.m. – A Bramble House Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

10:00 p.m.- A Town Without Christmas (getTV)

10:00 p.m. – A Christmas Detour (Hallmark)

10:00 p.m. – Almost Christmas (HBO Zone)

11:00 p.m.- Finding Father Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

11:17 p.m. – Nothing Like the Holidays (Starz Encore Family)

Nov. 25

12:00 a.m. – A Christmas Story 2 (CMT)

12:00 a.m.- Jack Frost (Freeform)

12:00 a.m. – Just In Time for Christmas (Hallmark)

12:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers (The Movie Channel)

1:00 a.m. – A Heavenly Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

2:00 a.m. – Matchmaker Santa (Hallmark)

3:00 a.m. – Hearts of Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

4:00 a.m. – A Very Merry Mix Up (Hallmark)

5:00 a.m. – Magic Stocking (Hallmark Movies)

6:00 a.m. – A Wish for Christmas (Hallmark)

6:00 a.m. – The Muppet Christmas Carol (HBO)

6:30 a.m. – A Princess for Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

8:00 a.m. – Christmas Festival of Ice (Hallmark)

8:00 a.m. – A Nutcracker Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

9:51 a.m. – Nothing Like the Holidays (Starz Encore Family)

10:00 a.m. – The Christmas Card (Hallmark Movies)

11:34 a.m. – Jingle All the Way (Starz Kids)

12:00 p.m. – The Mistletoe Promise (Hallmark)

12:00 p.m. – The Christmas Blessing (Hallmark Movies)

2:00 p.m. – The Sweetest Christmas (Hallmark)

2:00 p.m. – The Christmas Note (Hallmark Movies)

4:00 p.m. – Coming Home for Christmas (Hallmark)

4:00 p.m. – The Christmas Note (Hallmark Movies)

6:00 p.m. – A Gift to Remember (Hallmark)

6:00 p.m. – The Christmas Secret (Hallmark Movies)

6:00 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. – Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (CBS)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (FXM)

8:00 p.m. – The Christmas Train (Hallmark Movies)

8:30 p.m. – Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe (CBS)

9:45 p.m. – Serendipity (HBO Comedy)

10:00 p.m. – The Mistletoe Inn (Hallmark)

10:00 p.m. – Finding Father Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

11/26 – 11/28

Nov. 26

5:00 a.m. – Love Always, Santa (Hallmark Movies)

5:10 a.m. – Christmas Ranch (Showtime Women)

6:00 a.m. – 12 Gifts of Christmas (Hallmark)

7:00 a.m.- Engaging Father Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

8:00 a.m. – Love You Like Christmas (Hallmark)

9:00 a.m. – Operation Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

9:00 a.m. – Holiday Road Trip (ION)

10:00 a.m. – Marry Me at Christmas (Hallmark)

11:00 a.m. – Lucky Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

12:00 p.m. – With Love, Christmas (Hallmark)

12:49 p.m. – Planes, Trains, & Automobiles (Starz Encore Classic)

1:00 p.m. – Home for Christmas Day (Hallmark Movies)

2:00 p.m. – The Christmas Train (Hallmark)

3:00 p.m. – A Bramble House Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

4:00 p.m. – My Christmas Dream (Hallmark)

5:00 p.m. – A Heavenly Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

5:00 p.m. – All I Want for Christmas (ION)

6:00 p.m. – Christmas Under Wraps (Hallmark)

7:00 p.m. – Magic Stocking (Hallmark Movies)

8:00 p.m. – Switched for Christmas (Hallmark)

9:00 p.m. – A Joyous Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

9:00 p.m. – The Christmas Swap (TV One)

10:00 p.m. – Finding Santa (Hallmark)

10:03 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Starz Kids)

11:00 p.m. – Sound of Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

11:00 p.m. – A Christmas Kiss II (ION)

Nov. 27

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone (Freeform)

12:00 a.m. – Let It Snow (Hallmark)

1:00 a.m. – A Song for Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

1:00 a.m. – A Perfect Christmas List (2014, Marion Ross) (ION)

2:00 a.m. – Nine Lives of Christmas (Hallmark)

3:00 a.m. – The Christmas Spirit (Hallmark Movies)

4:00 a.m. – Family For Christmas (Hallmark)

4:35 a.m. – The Muppet Christmas Carol (HBO Family)

5:00 a.m. – The Christmas Gift (Hallmark Movies)

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – The Christmas Wish (getTV)

9:00 p.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

Nov. 28

12:00am – Snowglobe (2007, Christina Milian) (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (Freeform)

12:30 p.m. – Snowglobe (Freeform)

2:30 p.m. – The Mistle-Tones (Freeform)

4:40 p.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

6:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

8:55 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones (Freeform)

11/29 – 12/2

Nov. 29

7:30 a.m. – Jack Frost (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – Snow Day (Freeform)

4:15 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

6: 00 p.m. – Miss Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

6:25 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone (Freeform)

Nov. 30

12:00 a.m. – Jack Frost (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Snow Day (Freeform)

2:15 p.m. – Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

4:20 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – A Charlie Brown Christmas (ABC)

12:00 a.m. – Snow (Freeform)

Dec. 1

7:30 a.m.- Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (Freeform)

1:00 p.m.- Jack Frost (Freeform)

2:00 p.m.- The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

3:35 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

7:05 p.m.- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Miracle in the Wilderness (getTV)

9:15 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

11:25 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

1:30 a.m.- Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (Freeform)

3:00 a.m. – A Night at the Movies: Merry Christmas! (TCM)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (Hulu)

A Princess for Christmas (Hulu)

Chilly Christmas (Hulu)

Coopers Camera (AKA Coopers’ Christmas) (Hulu)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (Hulu)

One Magic Christmas (Hulu)

Shelby: A Magical Holiday Tail (Hulu)

The Yummy Gummy Search for Santa (Hulu)

Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (Freeform)

9:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Freeform)

9:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration (Freeform)

12:00 p.m. – Susan Slept Here (TCM)

1:05 p.m.- Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

3:10 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

4:50 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

7:00 p.m.- Elf (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Four Christmases and a Wedding (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. – Tiny Christmas (Nickelodeon)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas in Evergreen (Hallmark Channel)

9:00 p.m. – Christmas in Angel Falls (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

11:50 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

12/3 – 12/7

Dec. 3

6:30 a.m. – The Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story (Cartoon Network)

7:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (Freeform)

9:00 a.m. – A Dennis the Menace Christmas (Freeform)

11:05 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (Freeform)

1:10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

2:15 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

3:55 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

6:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

7:00 p.m. – Miss Me This Christmas (TV One)

7:00 p.m. – 12 Days of Giving (UP)

7:00 p.m. – Engaging Father Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

8:00 p.m. – My Christmas Prince (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas at Holly Lodge (Hallmark Channel)

8:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause (Freeform)

9:00 p.m. – Magical Christmas Ornaments (Hallmark Mysteries & Movies)

9:00 p.m. – The Spruces and The Pines (ION)

10:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Dec. 4

12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (Freeform)

12:30 p.m. – Arthur Christmas (Freeform)

2:30 p.m.- The Santa Clause (Freeform)

4:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

6:40 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

8:50 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

12:00 a.m.- Four Christmases (Freeform)

Dec. 5

7:30 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones (Freeform)

12:30 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

2:30 p.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

4:35 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

6:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8:55 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)



Dec. 6

12:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Snowglobe (Freeform)

12:00 p.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

2:05 p.m.- Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

6:45 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

8:00 p.m.- A Song for the Season (getTV)

8:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

12:00 a.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

Dec. 7

11:00 a.m. – Snow Day (Freeform)

1:00 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

2:35 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

4:45 p.m.- Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

6:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Shrek the Halls (ABC)

8 :00 p.m. – Psych: The Movie (USA)

8:30 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (ABC)

12:00 a.m. – A Dennis the Menace Christmas (Freeform)

12/8 – 12/11

Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – A Dennis the Menace Christmas (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

12:40 p.m. – Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

2:45 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – A Christmas Carol (TCM)

9:45 p.m. – Scrooge (TCM)

11:30 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Freeform)

Dec. 9

12:00am – Arthur Christmas (Freeform)

7:00am – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July (Freeform)

9:05am – Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

11:10am – Arthur Christmas (Freeform)

2:00pm – It Happened on 5th Avenue (TCM)

5:55pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Freeform)

6:25pm – The Santa Clause (Freeform)

8:00pm – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CBS)

8 p.m. – Christmas in Mississippi (Lifetime)

8 p.m. – Christmas Encore (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m. – It’s A Wonderful Life (NBC)

8:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

9:00 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman (CBS)

9 p.m. – The Christmas Cottage (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9 p.m. – Runaway Christmas Bride (ION)

9:30 p.m. – Frosty Returns (CBS)

10:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

Dec. 10

12:55 a.m. – Jack Frost (Freeform)

7:00 a.m. – Jack Frost (Freeform)

8:00 a.m. – Snow Day (Freeform)

12:00 p.m. – Holiday Affair (TCM)

12:10 p.m.- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

1:45 p.m. – Meet Me in St. Louis (TCM)

2:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

4:20 p.m.- The Santa Clause (1994, Tim Allen) (Freeform)

6:30 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

7:00 p.m. – You Can’t Fight Christmas (TV One)

7:00 p.m. – Christmas Princess (UP)

8:00 p.m. – Sharing Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00pm – Frozen (ABC)

8:40pm – Elf (Freeform)

9:00 p.m. – A Royal Christmas Ball (ION)

9:00 p.m. – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

10:50 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

Dec. 11

1:00 a.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

1:00 a.m.- A Nashville Christmas (getTV)

7:00 a.m. – The Bells of Fraggle Rock Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

11:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

1:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

2:40 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

3:40 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

5:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

8:00 p.m.- The Christmas Gift (getTV)

9:00 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

12/12 – 12/16

Dec. 12

12:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime (2003) (Freeform)

7:00 a.m. – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

12:10 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

2:20 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

6:40 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause (Freeform)

Holiday Fairy Tale Wedding: Special (Hulu)

Dec. 13

12:00 a.m. – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July (Freeform)

7:00 a.m.- ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (Freeform)

7:30 a.m.- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (Freeform)

12:10 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

4:30 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

6:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause (Freeform)

8:50 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

12:00 a.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

1:00 a.m. – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (Freeform)

11:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Freeform)

11:30 a.m. – Christmas Cupid (Freeform)

1:30 a.m. – Elf (Freeform)

1:30 p.m. – Compliments of the Season (TCM)

3:40 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

4:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

6:45 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

8:50 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

12:00 a.m.- Angry Angel (Freeform)

Love Actually (Netflix)

Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (Freeform)

9:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

11:00 a.m.- Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

1:00 a.m.- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (Freeform)

3:00 p.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

7:10 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – The Shop Around the Corner (TCM)

10:00 p.m. – Holiday Affair (TCM)

11:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

11:45 p.m. – It Happened on 5th Avenue (TCM)

Christmas Inheritance (Netflix)

El Camino Christmas (Netflix)

Dec. 16

1:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Christmas Carol (Freeform)

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

10:05 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas (Freeform)

12:15 p.m. – A Christmas Carol (TCM)

1:05 p.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

2:45 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

4:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown (ABC)

8:00 p.m. – Snowed Inn Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas Next Door (Hallmark Channel)

9:00 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

9:00 p.m. – A Christmas Cruise (ION)

9:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

12/17 – 12/23

Dec. 17

8:30 a.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (Freeform)

10:40 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

12:20 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

3:30 p.m.- The Santa Clause (Freeform)

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas Connection (Hallmark Channel)

8:15 p.m. – Frozen (Freeform)

10:45 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

Dec. 18

12:55 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (1970, Rankin/Bass) (Freeform)

7:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

8:35 p.m. – Four Christmases (Freeform)

10:40 a.m.- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

3:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

5:30 p.m. – Frozen (Freeform)

9:00 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

December 19

7:00 a.m. – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (Freeform)

1:20 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

3:30 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

4:30 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

6:40 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (Freeform)

8:50 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

12:00 a.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

Miss Me This Christmas (Netflix)

You Can’t Fight Christmas (Netflix)

Decorating Disney: Special (Hulu)

Dec. 20

10:30 a.m. – Angry Angel (Freeform)

12:30 p.m. – Eloise at Christmastime (Freeform)

2:30 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

3:30 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

4:35 p.m. – Christmas With the Kranks (Freeform)

8:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (Freeform)

8:00 a.m. – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey (Freeform)

8:30 a.m. – Jack Frost (Freeform)

12:35 p.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs (Freeform)

4:35 p.m – Four Christmases (Freeform)

6:40 p.m – Elf (Freeform)

8:50 p.m – The Polar Express (Freeform)

10:55 p.m – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

Dec. 22

7:00 a.m – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer (Freeform)

8:00 a.m – Christmas With the Kranks (Freeform)

1:15 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

2:20 p.m. – The Year Without a Santa Claus (Freeform)

7:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause (Freeform)

9:40 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

11:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

11:15 a.m. – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

12:50 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

3:00 p.m.- The Santa Clause (Freeform)

5:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – Christmas Getaway (Hallmark Channel)

9:20pm – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

12/24 – 12/25

Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – A Dennis the Menace Christmas (Freeform)

10:00 a.m – It Happened on 5th Avenue (TCM)

11:05 a.m – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town (Freeform)

2:15 p.m. – The Polar Express (Freeform)

4:00 p.m. – Christmas in Connecticut (TCM)

6:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

8:00 p.m. – It’s A Wonderful Life (NBC)

10:00 p.m. – A Christmas Story (TBS)

1:30 a.m. – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (Freeform)

2:00 a.m – A Christmas Carol (TCM)

3:30 a.m – Pocketful of Miracles (1961, Bette Davis) (TCM)

Dec. 25

6:00 a.m – A Christmas Story (TBS)

7:00 a.m – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (Freeform)

10:30 a.m – Scrooge (TCM)

11:00 a.m – The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

2:35 p.m. – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (Freeform)

4:45 p.m.- The Santa Clause (Freeform)

6:45 p.m. – Elf (Freeform)

7:00 p.m. – Winter Wedding (UP)

8:00 p.m. – When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree (Hallmark Channel)

Krampus (Netflix)