Watch Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough in New Netflix Movie Trailer for ‘Earthquake Bird’

Riley Keough has slowly been making a name for herself as an actor for nearly a decade, and the trailer for her latest project was released on Oct. 9. Keough stars in the upcoming Netflix film Earthquake Bird, a psychological thriller set in 1989 Tokyo. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Susanna Jones and stars Alicia Vikander as expatriate Lucy Fly who finds herself caught in a love triangle with local photographer Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi) and her friend Lily (Keough), also a foreigner. After Lily goes missing, Lucy is suspected of murder.

The trailer begins with Lucy being questioned by police in the wake of Lily’s disappearance, with the rest of the clip giving viewers a look at the beginning of Lucy and Teiji’s relationship, which becomes fraught after Lucy meets Lily.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Footage of the two women together and with Teiji makes viewers wonder whether Lucy, a regimented Swedish translator who has lived in Japan for five years, really did have something to do with the disappearance of her extroverted American friend, though you’ll have to watch the film to find out.

Earthquake Bird was directed by Wash Westmoreland and produced by Ridley Scott. The movie had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 10. Earthquake Bird will be released in select theaters on Nov. 1 and on Netflix on Nov. 15.

Keough began acting in 2010 with a role in the film The Runaways as rocker Marie Currie. She has since appeared in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, Magic Mike, American Honey and Logan Lucky and TV shows including The Girlfriend Experience and Riverdale.

“I’m a workaholic,” she told The Guardian in 2017. “Very highly strung.”

Keough, who was born 12 years after her famous relative passed away, added that she doesn’t mind being referred to as Elvis Presley‘s granddaughter.

“Why should I? It’s a fact. And I’m not ashamed of that in any way,” she said, adding that while she didn’t know him, she just knew that the late singer was “very, very famous. I knew the situation. I just didn’t really think about it that much.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury