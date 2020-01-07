‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Gets AMC Premiere Date, Proceeded by Full Series Marathon

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has officially received an AMC premiere date, which will be proceeded by a full Breaking Bad series marathon. According to TV Line, the sequel film, which premiered on Netflix last year, will make its cable TV debut on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ahead of that, AMC will run a Breaking Bad marathon, which will be stretched out over the course of five Sundays leading up to the film premiere. The marathon will kick off on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. ET. All of this will culminate in the Season 5 premiere of Breaking Bad prequel-spinoff, Better Call Saul, which will air on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

The full Breaking Bad Marathon schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 19

Season 1 begins at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 26

Season 2 begins at 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 2

Season 3 begins at 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 9

Season 4 begins at 8 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 16

Season 5 begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, followed by the AMC premiere of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Sunday, Feb. 23

Better Call Saul Season 5 begins at 10 p.m. ET

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been a hit with fans and critics alike, currently holding a 91 percent Fresh critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 81 percent Fresh audience score.

“Entertaining if not essential, El Camino adds a satisfying belated coda to the Breaking Bad story — led by a career-best performance from Aaron Paul,” reads the site’s Critics Consensus.

NPR film critic Eric Deggans praised the film, writing, “For fans of the show who know these characters, that’s a welcome conclusion for a story we didn’t even know we missed until Vince Gilligan showed it to us.”

Angie Han of Mashable added, “There’s nothing about El Camino that is essential; while it won’t tarnish your memories of the original series, it won’t reframe or enhance them, either. It’s a nice ride with some old friends. Sometimes, that’s just enough.”

“[The] movie is a wonderful reunion with the tone and feel of the original series, and with that comes exciting stylistic choices, impressively structured storytelling, and brilliant character work,” CinemaBlend’s Eric Eisenberg wrote of the film.

All five seasons of Breaking Bad, as well as El Camino and the first three seasons of Better Call Saul, are currently streaming on Netflix.