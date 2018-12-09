Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff Update for Upcoming ‘Hobbs & Shaw’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a new photo from the set of his upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw on Instagram early Saturday. The action movie superstar assured his fans he is going all-out to give them heart-pounding action in the new movie.

The photo shows Johnson standing in front of a waterfall, wearing a black shirt and beige pants, with a wound above his left eye.

“Do not go gentle. Long hours of action & fight sequences for HOBBS & SHAW – our Fast & Furious spin-off film,” Johnson wrote in the caption. “Body, bones and knuckles hurting. Worth a lil’ pain- we’re making something pretty cool for you guys.”

Johnson also included the hashtags “Hobbs and Shaw,” “The World Ain’t Saving Itself” and “DJ Needs A Double.” He tagged producer Hiram Garcia, who took the photo.

Garcia himself recently shared a photo from the London set, with Johnson and Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Vanessa Kirby running from a destroyed car.

“A glimpse of [Johnson] as Hobbs chasing the incredible [Kirby] as Hattie through the streets of London,” Garcia wrote. “After our first take, we all looked at each other and said the same thing. Damn she’s fast!! We are deep into our [Hobbs & Shaw] movie and can’t wait for you guys to see what we are cooking up!”

The new film finds Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their Fast & Furious roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, who are forced to work together. Aside from Kirby as Shaw’s sister Hattie, the cast also includes franchise newcomers Idris Elba as the villain Brixton and Baby Driver star Eiza Gonzalez. The film is being directed by Deadpool 2 director David Lietch with a script by Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan.

In October, Johnson revealed details for Kirby’s character on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself posing with The Crown actress on set.

“Hattie loves the following… long walks on the beach, being a bad a– MI6 operative, drinking tequila with Hobbs, and not in that order… Hattie also happens to be the sister of Deckard Shaw, who’s played by [Statham]. It tortures him that his sister Hattie is kickin’ it with Hobbs,” Johnson wrote.

Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters on Aug. 2, 2019. Before that though, Johnson will be seen in the comedy Fighting With My Family on Feb. 14. He also recently finished filming Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which opens in 2020, and is set to make a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for release in December 2019.

